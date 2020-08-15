Advanced search

Embleton stars in county championship but ladies take the honours at Brookmans Park

Phil Embleton of Brookmans Park Golf Club at the Herts County Senior Championship.

One of Brookmans Park Golf Club’s leading golfers had a fine day in the Herts County Senior Championship.

Ladies' captain Gwenda Pocock receives her prize on Captain's Day from Brookmans Park Golf Club captain Stuart Leigh. Picture: BRIAN HALLLadies' captain Gwenda Pocock receives her prize on Captain's Day from Brookmans Park Golf Club captain Stuart Leigh. Picture: BRIAN HALL

Phil Embleton was among a field of 72 competing for the title over two days at West Herts Golf Club, and his second-round score of 73, one-over-par, was enough to secure him a well-deserved third place.

Back at home the ladies’ have been prominent on course in a number of club tournaments.

The Bagley Cup, a singles competition jointly contested by both men and women was won by last year’s skipper Wendy Plummer with a net score of 69.

She nearly made it two wins in two days by lost on countback to Elizabeth Keenan in the 36-hole Clouston Vases, after the pair and vice-captain Lesley Hewitt ere all tied at the top.

And Captain’s Day saw the best score on the day go to ladies’ captain Gwenda Pocock, who scored 40 points in the stableford competition off the red tees.

Steven Threader took the main event playing off the white.

