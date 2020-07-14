Brookmans Park Golf Club get competition fever after lockdown

Brookmans Park Golf Club held three of their annual competitions over the weekend. Picture: BRIAN HALL Enigma Media Solutions Ltd 2011

Brookmans Park Golf Club are looking to make up for lost time by playing some of their major competitions.

Both the course and clubhouse are now fully open in line with social-distancing guidelines and the action has come thick and fast on the fairways and greens with three tournaments held this weekend.

Friday saw 48 men competing for the Veterans Cup and despite the rain of the previous day meaning the course was playing longer than normal, Mike Williams still returned a nett score of 68 to win by three shots.

A total of 124 competitors turned out for Saturdays’ President’s Trophy with Colin O’Reilly the one standing tall at the end, winning by one shot with 40 stableford points, four shots under his handicap.

Sunday’s contest was for the Alan Covington Trophy, fought for by 24 mixed male and female teams.

And after a very close battle it was Charlotte and Michael Davis who won on countback from Joanne Shrimpton-Davies and Steve Anstey.