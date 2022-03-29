Brookmans Park pair progress to prestigious Herts final

The action is hotting up at Brookmans Park Golf Club - Credit: Brian Hall

Things are really hotting up at Brookmans Park on the competition front.

The club played host to the semi-final of the prestigious Hertfordshire men’s club championship at the weekend, as eight teams competed.

Brookmans Park’s Phil Embleton, Richard Gomez and Chris Robinson came a close second to Welwyn Garden City and progressed to the final, where they hope to go one better and win this important county event.

The Welcome to Spring Texas Scramble was a tightly contested mixed club competition, as men and ladies produced some excellent scores with the course looking the best it has ever done in March.

The eventual winners were Christopher Boyce, Ian Calnan, Alistair Hunter and Jack Wilsher with a score of 14 under par.

Inter-club matches are also under way but despite a hard-fought contest with Harpenden Hammonds End, the Brookmans Park ladies Pearson team lost 4-3.

There was better news for the men’s Rabbits team as the seniors began their season with a 3½-2½ win at West Herts.

The men’s scratch team, Tigers, Foxes, club team, Muntjacs and Mixed team are all looking forward to starting their programmes in the coming weeks.