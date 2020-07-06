Brookmans Park Golf Club enjoys busy weekend on and off the course

The patio area post-lockdown at Brookmans Park Golf Club. Picture: BRIAN HALL Archant

It was a busy weekend down at Brookmans Park Golf Club as not only did their clubhouse reopen after the lockdown but they also put on their first major competition of the year.

The President’s Putter saw 123 entrants take to the course and after numerous high-scoring rounds, Shane Khan’s six-under-par 65 was enough to take the title.

Off the course the main clubhouse has now seen its first customers after complying with the extensive government rules.

Club and course manager Trevor Smith and his team worked tirelessly to prepare the facilities with investment made to allow increased outdoor capacity.

Table service only with maximum numbers permitted in all areas is being operated as well as clearly signposted one-way systems and hand sanitizers throughout.

The course has been in full use since earlier rules were relaxed and coaching programmes are proving especially popular.