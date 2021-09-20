Brookmans Park Golf Club hold special trophy presentation dinner

Published: 7:08 PM September 20, 2021

A bumper edition of Brookmans Park Golf Club's annual presentation dinner saw the club honour their stars over the course of the last two seasons.

Because of the various restrictions and lockdowns in 2020, the club were unable to hold the formal trophy presentation ceremony for all the winners of their own major competitions.

In order that all the successful golfers from the previous 12 months did not miss out, Park arranged a combined afternoon pairs competition followed by a more informal prize-giving presentation, hosted by the club's golf manager Ian Jelley.

The winners were then presented with their hard-earned trophies by ladies' captain Gwenda Pocock.

This was preceded by an lively auction for playing packages at nine other golf courses with proceeds going towards the lady captain’s charity for the year.

A spokesman said: "The weather was kind and the course was in great condition with all the drainage work completed on the greens.

"There were some excellent scores in the afternoon competition which was won by the narrowest of margins by Peter Smith and Rex Jones."