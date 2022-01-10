New golf academy complex at Brookmans Park to be one of the best in UK

New head greenskeeper Louis Dunn-Allen (right) is welcomed to Brookmans Park by club and course manager Trevor Smith. - Credit: BRIAN HALL

Brookmans Park Golf Club are hoping a new academy complex will provide a boost to budding players from the area.

Planning permission has been granted for the hi-tech facility which will incorporate state-of-the-art practice and teaching provision using PGA tour level technology.

It also comes with a large new professional shop.

They also undertook extensive research and planning, engaging with professional firms covering conservation, wildlife and ecology, to make sure all the plans are "in harmony with the environment".

A spokesman for the club said: "We see this as not only an enormous benefit for members but for everyone in the surrounding area, including Potters Bar and Hatfield.

"This will help provide all year-round exercise, whatever the weather, and will also help the club promote the sport to underrepresented segments including women, young people and the disabled."

They have also announced the appointment of Louis Dunn-Allen as their head greenkeeper.

He joins having previously worked at the likes of Wentworth, Sheringham and Hadley Wood and will head up the team to further enhance the course improvements made in 2021, specifically looking at drainage and course layout.