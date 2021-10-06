Easy riders take up top positions at Brookmans Park Golf Club

Published: 8:15 AM October 6, 2021

Rosie Williams and Lesley Hewitt are the new ladies captain and club captain at Brookmans Park Golf Club. - Credit: BRIAN HALL

The new club and ladies captains were unveiled at Brookmans Park Golf Club in the usual manner and with the usual pomp and circumstance.

Club captain Lesley Hewitt and ladies captain Rosie Williams still managed to make a spectacular entrance despite the wet weather, each arriving on the back of a motorbike and surrounded by a cloud of green smoke.

New club captain Lesley Hewitt and ladies' skipper Rosie Williams made a spectacular arrival for their drive-in. - Credit: BRIAN HALL

Although Hewitt has been in the job a few months this was her official premiere as captain, the first lady to hold the role in the club’s 92 year history.

She brings enormous experience to the role, having previously been skipper of the ladies section at the club as well as at Brickendon Grange.

More recently she has served as president of Hertfordshire Golf.

Lesley Hewitt hits her first official drive as club captain of Brookmans Park Golf Club. - Credit: BRIAN HALL

A large crowd of enthusiastic members gathered on the clubhouse patio to seethe pair, still in their bikers' leathers, perform their traditional drive-in.

A greensomes competition held in the morning was narrowly won by John Dewberry and Jason Grandis, with only one point separating the top five teams.