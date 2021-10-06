News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

Easy riders take up top positions at Brookmans Park Golf Club

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 8:15 AM October 6, 2021   
Rosie Williams and Lesley Hewitt are the new ladies captain and club captain at Brookmans Park Golf Club.

Rosie Williams and Lesley Hewitt are the new ladies captain and club captain at Brookmans Park Golf Club. - Credit: BRIAN HALL

The new club and ladies captains were unveiled at Brookmans Park Golf Club in the usual manner and with the usual pomp and circumstance.

Club captain Lesley Hewitt and ladies captain Rosie Williams still managed to make a spectacular entrance despite the wet weather, each arriving on the back of a motorbike and surrounded by a cloud of green smoke.

New club captain Lesley Hewitt and ladies' skipper Rosie Williams made a spectacular arrival for their drive-in.

New club captain Lesley Hewitt and ladies' skipper Rosie Williams made a spectacular arrival for their drive-in. - Credit: BRIAN HALL

Although Hewitt has been in the job a few months this was her official premiere as captain, the first lady to hold the role in the club’s 92 year history.

She brings enormous experience to the role, having previously been skipper of the ladies section at the club as well as at Brickendon Grange.

More recently she has served as president of Hertfordshire Golf.

Lesley Hewitt hits her first official drive as club captain of Brookmans Park Golf Club.

Lesley Hewitt hits her first official drive as club captain of Brookmans Park Golf Club. - Credit: BRIAN HALL

A large crowd of enthusiastic members gathered on the clubhouse patio to seethe pair, still in their bikers' leathers, perform their traditional drive-in.

A greensomes competition held in the morning was narrowly won by John Dewberry and Jason Grandis, with only one point separating the top five teams.

Most Read

  1. 1 Potters Bar Town taking it game by game after handing debut to former Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland striker
  2. 2 How to get tickets for Liam Gallagher's Knebworth Park show
  3. 3 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  1. 4 COVID-19 booster vaccinations begin in Hertfordshire
  2. 5 Brocket Hall golf day raises £35,000 for Jewish charity
  3. 6 Filming spotted in Hatfield Town Centre
  4. 7 Hatfield officer sacked for texts about 18-year-old barmaid
  5. 8 Filming taking place at The Galleria shopping centre in Hatfield
  6. 9 Huge frustrations as positive position for Potters Bar is wiped out by shock abandonment
  7. 10 Murder-suicide investigation in Welwyn Garden City
Golf
Potters Bar News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Liam Gallagher will play Knebworth Park on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Music | Video

Liam Gallagher to play huge Knebworth Park concert

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
The cast of Tell Me Everything - Lauryn Ajufo, Spike Fearn, Callina Liang, Eden H. Davies, Tessa Lucille and Carla Woodcock

TV

Film crews return to Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
England's captain Owen Farrell and his team-mates celebrate winning the triple crown after beating W

7 people you might not know are University of Hertfordshire alumni

Dan Mountney

person
Do you recognise this blanket, used to help a Welwyn Garden City biker after a crash?

Motorcyclist keen to thank Good Samaritans who helped after crash

Caroline Thain

Logo Icon