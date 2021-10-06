Easy riders take up top positions at Brookmans Park Golf Club
- Credit: BRIAN HALL
The new club and ladies captains were unveiled at Brookmans Park Golf Club in the usual manner and with the usual pomp and circumstance.
Club captain Lesley Hewitt and ladies captain Rosie Williams still managed to make a spectacular entrance despite the wet weather, each arriving on the back of a motorbike and surrounded by a cloud of green smoke.
Although Hewitt has been in the job a few months this was her official premiere as captain, the first lady to hold the role in the club’s 92 year history.
She brings enormous experience to the role, having previously been skipper of the ladies section at the club as well as at Brickendon Grange.
More recently she has served as president of Hertfordshire Golf.
A large crowd of enthusiastic members gathered on the clubhouse patio to seethe pair, still in their bikers' leathers, perform their traditional drive-in.
A greensomes competition held in the morning was narrowly won by John Dewberry and Jason Grandis, with only one point separating the top five teams.
Most Read
- 1 Potters Bar Town taking it game by game after handing debut to former Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland striker
- 2 How to get tickets for Liam Gallagher's Knebworth Park show
- 3 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 4 COVID-19 booster vaccinations begin in Hertfordshire
- 5 Brocket Hall golf day raises £35,000 for Jewish charity
- 6 Filming spotted in Hatfield Town Centre
- 7 Hatfield officer sacked for texts about 18-year-old barmaid
- 8 Filming taking place at The Galleria shopping centre in Hatfield
- 9 Huge frustrations as positive position for Potters Bar is wiped out by shock abandonment
- 10 Murder-suicide investigation in Welwyn Garden City