Elementary my dear captains! Victorian garb and vintage camera signifies new year at Brookmans Park

Brian Hall driving off the first tee to start his captain’s year at Brookmans Park Golf Club. - Credit: SAMANTHA HALL

Brookmans Park Golf Club has new captains - who took up office in the now usual quirky way.

Last year's skippers arrived via motorbike and trailing green smoke behind them.

The new incumbents, Brian Hall and Jacquie Lowe, came dressed as in period Victorian costume.

Brian Hall takes a photo of Jacquie Lowe with vintage camera. - Credit: SAMANTHA HALL

Hall, decked out like Sherlock Holmes, also used a vintage dummy plate camera on the tee to simulate taking pictures of Jacquie, complete with modified exploding flashgun.

They then completed the more traditional and symbolic drive-in.

The skippers also announced they would use their year in office to help the Change Foundation, a charity that helps young people fulfil their potential and participate fully in society through sport.

They will hold regular charity events throughout their captaincy year to support the cause.

Colin O’Reilly (left) and John Dewberry (right) being presented with the winner’s trophy for the day by club captain Brian Hall. - Credit: DAVE LINES

Prior to the drive-in, almost 100 members participated in the annual club captain drive-in greensomes stableford competition.

Despite the strong breeze, the sunny conditions helped produce some excellent scores and the winners of the trophy by just one shot were Colin O’Reilly and John Dewberry.