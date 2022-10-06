News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

Elementary my dear captains! Victorian garb and vintage camera signifies new year at Brookmans Park

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 4:00 PM October 6, 2022
Brian Hall driving off the first tee to start his captain’s year at Brookmans Park Golf Club.

Brian Hall driving off the first tee to start his captain’s year at Brookmans Park Golf Club. - Credit: SAMANTHA HALL

Brookmans Park Golf Club has new captains - who took up office in the now usual quirky way.

Last year's skippers arrived via motorbike and trailing green smoke behind them.

The new incumbents, Brian Hall and Jacquie Lowe, came dressed as in period Victorian costume.

Brian Hall takes a photo of Jacquie Lowe with vintage camera.

Brian Hall takes a photo of Jacquie Lowe with vintage camera. - Credit: SAMANTHA HALL

Hall, decked out like Sherlock Holmes, also used a vintage dummy plate camera on the tee to simulate taking pictures of Jacquie, complete with modified exploding flashgun.

They then completed the more traditional and symbolic drive-in.

The skippers also announced they would use their year in office to help the Change Foundation, a charity that helps young people fulfil their potential and participate fully in society through sport.

They will hold regular charity events throughout their captaincy year to support the cause.

Colin O’Reilly (left) and John Dewberry (right) being presented with the winner’s trophy.

Colin O’Reilly (left) and John Dewberry (right) being presented with the winner’s trophy for the day by club captain Brian Hall. - Credit: DAVE LINES

Most Read

  1. 1 University students targeted by Hatfield scammer
  2. 2 Recap: Person 'hit by a train' between Welwyn Garden City and London
  3. 3 Hatfield thief goes to prison days after receiving suspended sentence
  1. 4 Latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  2. 5 GAP Scheme closes following residents' complaints
  3. 6 Hatfield fireworks display to return for Bonfire Night
  4. 7 Person dies after being hit by train between Hatfield and Finsbury Park
  5. 8 Residents report 30 ambulances queuing at Lister A&E
  6. 9 Plea for PM to help with WHBC Local Plan
  7. 10 When to put the clocks back as British Summer Time ends this month

Prior to the drive-in, almost 100 members participated in the annual club captain drive-in greensomes stableford competition.

Despite the strong breeze, the sunny conditions helped produce some excellent scores and the winners of the trophy by just one shot were Colin O’Reilly and John Dewberry.

Golf
Potters Bar News
Welham Green News

Don't Miss

Marvin Bacon, aged 40, of Woods Avenue, Hatfield, has received an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months

St Albans Magistrates Court

Hatfield thief who admitted to fraud avoids prison

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Hatfield Rise

Hatfield Rise the place to be as townhouses go on the market

Dan Mountney

person
The Bodyguard

Author’s new book with ex-bodyguard reveals the truth about Princess Diana

Dan Mountney

person
Stock photo of Deliveroo riders protesting about violent attacks on them during a demonstration. Pic

'I won't survive' - takeaway delivery drivers go on strike over pay dispute

Dan Mountney

person