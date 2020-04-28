Advanced search

Brookmans Park Golf Club launch shopping service for members and the village

PUBLISHED: 14:23 28 April 2020

Work on the course at Brookmans Park Golf Club is keeping it in pristine condition for when the coronavirus lockdown restrictions are lifted. Picture: BRIAN HALL

Work on the course at Brookmans Park Golf Club is keeping it in pristine condition for when the coronavirus lockdown restrictions are lifted. Picture: BRIAN HALL

Like others across the British Isles Brookmans Park Golf Club has slammed shut the gates during the lockdown – but that doesn’t mean that activity has dried up totally.

Work on the course at Brookmans Park Golf Club is keeping it in pristine condition for when the coronavirus lockdown restrictions are lifted. Picture: BRIAN HALLWork on the course at Brookmans Park Golf Club is keeping it in pristine condition for when the coronavirus lockdown restrictions are lifted. Picture: BRIAN HALL

They are providing a shopping service for both members and anyone else in the village who is unable to get to the shops for essential food and supplies.

On offer is a wide range of vegetables, fruit, salad items, meat and pasta as well as bread, milk and essentials such as toilet rolls. These can be ordered online or by phone and can be collected from the club on Tuesdays and Fridays at specific times to avoid meeting others.

A delivery service is also being provided by the club for anyone in the village who is unable to collect the shopping themselves.

Although the club is not trying to compete with local shops and supermarkets it is providing a helpful service for essential food supplies, especially for people who need to avoid any contact with others.

Work on the course at Brookmans Park Golf Club is keeping it in pristine condition for when the coronavirus lockdown restrictions are lifted. Picture: BRIAN HALLWork on the course at Brookmans Park Golf Club is keeping it in pristine condition for when the coronavirus lockdown restrictions are lifted. Picture: BRIAN HALL

Phone the club on 01707 652487 or email admin@bpgc.co.uk for information about the shopping and arrange to order.

Some staff at the club have been furloughed during the crisis but a small team of greenkeepers continue to keep the course in pristine condition to ensure it is ready for play as soon as the restrictions are lifted.

