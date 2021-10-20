County success for Phil Embleton while Brookmans Park golfers enjoy annual highlight
- Credit: SUBMITTED
There have been plenty of celebrations for Brookmans Park Golf Club on both a club and county level.
One of their leading players, Phil Embleton, was part of the Hertfordshire team which claimed victory in the final of the England Golf South East Group Senior Championship.
Held at Calcot Park Golf Club in Reading and with Sussex the opponents, Hertfordshire played superbly against the English County champions, crowned just one week earlier.
Embleton took the win in his singles match as Hertfordshire won 5.5 to 4.5.
Back at his home base, his club-mates were involved in the annual captain against president match.
The weather was not kind to the golfers, at least over the first nine holes, but everyone battled on with many close games.
In the end the spoils went to club captain Lesley Hewitt and her squad, winning eight games to four against president Jim Cameron’s team.
A spokesman for the club said: "The extensive drainage programme, completed this year, meant the course remained in great condition despite all the rain."