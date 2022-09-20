A league squad from Brookmans Park Golf Club have moved another step closer to silverware to cap a superb season.

The Foxes team, led by captain Chris Birtwistle, qualified for the knockout stages of the Hertfordshire league competition to decide the 2022 champion.

Their quarter-final was away at The Shire and proved a very tight contest with three of the four matches being decided on the 18th green.

It ended in a 2-2 draw and meant a sudden-death extra hole.

Bon Wheeler and Mike Bagshaw were given the responsibility for Brookmans Park and after The Shire won the toss, the pair were given the honour to tee off first at the tricky par three to an island green surrounded by water.

Wheeler hit an excellent tee shot onto the green to heap the pressure on the home team and both put their initial shots into the water.

That left Bagshaw the simple task of putting out to win the hole and the match and progress to the last four.

The foxes will now go to Aldenham for the semi-final.