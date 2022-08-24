Clouston Vases attracts high quality female field to Brookmans Park Golf Club

Ladies club captain Rosie Williams presents Audrey Mayes (right) and Debbie Birtwistle (left) with their prizes for the Clouston Vases. - Credit: BROOKMANS PARK GOLF

This has been a busy week for many of the club teams at Brookmans Park Golf Club - and it started with ever-important Clouston Vases.

The 36-hole event is one of the highly prized trophies for the women of the club and the day produced some excellent scores for the entire field.

The winner by a clear six shots was Audrey Mayes, who turned in a score 10 shots under her handicap.

Debbie Birtwistle, who also played well under her club handicap, was second.

The division two medal attracted another strong entry with a three-under-par round of 68 giving Brian Sims the win.

The Foxes won away to Letchworth to secure qualification into the knockout stages of the Hertfordshire League but a defeat to South Herts later in the week robbed them of a home tie in the rounds.

The club team and the mixed squad both had games against East Herts with the former getting a victory.

They lost to Berkhamsted a few days later but the Rabbits continued their good season with another home win maintaining their perfect record on him turf, this one against Aldenham.