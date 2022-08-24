Clouston Vases attracts high quality female field to Brookmans Park Golf Club
- Credit: BROOKMANS PARK GOLF
This has been a busy week for many of the club teams at Brookmans Park Golf Club - and it started with ever-important Clouston Vases.
The 36-hole event is one of the highly prized trophies for the women of the club and the day produced some excellent scores for the entire field.
The winner by a clear six shots was Audrey Mayes, who turned in a score 10 shots under her handicap.
Debbie Birtwistle, who also played well under her club handicap, was second.
The division two medal attracted another strong entry with a three-under-par round of 68 giving Brian Sims the win.
The Foxes won away to Letchworth to secure qualification into the knockout stages of the Hertfordshire League but a defeat to South Herts later in the week robbed them of a home tie in the rounds.
The club team and the mixed squad both had games against East Herts with the former getting a victory.
Most Read
- 1 Bomb disposal unit explodes 'flare' at Welwyn Garden City police HQ
- 2 London police officer dies in two-vehicle crash near Bayford
- 3 Hundreds of free tickets to attractions in Herts to be won as ‘Big Day Out’ returns
- 4 Forbidden Hertfordshire: 7 places you CAN'T visit in the county
- 5 AA issues amber warning for traffic in two Hertfordshire hotspots
- 6 Draw for the FA Cup first qualifying round is announced...eventually
- 7 Planning application submitted for Welwyn village flats
- 8 'Bursting' beers sold at Tesco recalled due to safety fears
- 9 Classic Ibiza earns rave reviews as schoolgirl Emily delights crowd at Hatfield House concert
- 10 Visit Compassionate Café for a friendly chat and a cup of tea
They lost to Berkhamsted a few days later but the Rabbits continued their good season with another home win maintaining their perfect record on him turf, this one against Aldenham.