News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

High heat and hot competition at Brookmans Park Golf Club

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 8:30 AM August 17, 2022
Winners of past captains and ladies Texas scramble

Winners of past captains and ladies Texas scramble: Rosie Williams, Jacqui Lowe, Stewart Leigh, Lesley Hewitt and Nick Verney. - Credit: BRIAN HALL

Sun cream was a necessary extra in the bags of golfers as heat dominated the events at Brookmans Park.

The annual past captains and ladies match was played as a mixed Texas scramble with the team of Jacqui Lowe, Stewart Leigh and Nick Verney,  led by club captain Lesley Hewitt, mastering the dry conditions to produce a sub-par gross round.

Married foursomes winners Colin and Gwenda Pocock (centre).

Married foursomes winners Colin and Gwenda Pocock with club captain Leslie Hewitt (left) and ladies captain Rosie Williams (right). - Credit: BRIAN HALL

Two mixed foursomes competitions also took place.

The married cup was a closely fought contest with three couples coming in with under-par rounds, all scoring 37points.

The winners on countback were Colin and Gwenda Pocock who gratefully received their trophy and prizes from club captain Lesley Hewitt and ladies captain Rosie Williams.

In the foursomes frolic for non-married pairs, six teams producing under-par rounds with the clear winners Alison Cunningham and Denis Waters.

Brookmans Park's ladies captain Rosie Williams drives off the tee.

Brookmans Park's ladies captain Rosie Williams drives off the tee. - Credit: BRIAN HALL

The ladies' Committee Cup and monthly medal was claimed by ladies captain Rosie Williams and Christine Verney, the pair scoring net rounds of 67 and 68 respectively.

Most Read

  1. 1 Crane hire company with Welwyn Garden City depot goes into administration
  2. 2 Police 'concerned for welfare' of missing Hertfordshire teenager
  3. 3 Red panda Tilly gives birth to ‘miracle’ cub at Paradise Wildlife Park one month after passing of partner Nam Pang
  1. 4 Family raises funeral funds for mum who was known for helping others
  2. 5 New Armed Forces & Veterans Breakfast Club launching at Two Willows pub in Welwyn Garden City
  3. 6 Product sold at Tesco recalled due to risk of disease-causing bacteria
  4. 7 Disney's Encanto, The Greatest Showman and Spider-Man movie set for free outdoor cinema in Welwyn Garden City town centre
  5. 8 Hertfordshire under Met Office yellow warning for storms
  6. 9 Celebrating the life of Second World War pilot Jaye Edwards
  7. 10 Campaigners hit out at Spectator’s ‘the folly of garden cities’ piece

The major event for the men was the division one medal, claimed by Andrew Porter on countback from Steven Threader and Calum Yeats, all three recording a one under par net round of 70.

Golf
Potters Bar News
Welham Green News

Don't Miss

Shooting stars over some trees in the dark.

Environment News

Where you can see the Perseid meteor shower in Hertfordshire

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Stacey recently found out that the cap that closed the pipe of the sewer from the toilet had not been placed on the pipe.

Housing News

Family living over their own waste for 13 years due to faulty pipe

Gopika Madhu

Author Picture Icon
The aftermath of a field fire which broke out next to the M25 this afternoon (Tuesday, July 9)

Herts Live News | Updated

Serious shrubland fire extinguished next to M25 on Hertfordshire border

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Magistrates court

The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon