High heat and hot competition at Brookmans Park Golf Club
- Credit: BRIAN HALL
Sun cream was a necessary extra in the bags of golfers as heat dominated the events at Brookmans Park.
The annual past captains and ladies match was played as a mixed Texas scramble with the team of Jacqui Lowe, Stewart Leigh and Nick Verney, led by club captain Lesley Hewitt, mastering the dry conditions to produce a sub-par gross round.
Two mixed foursomes competitions also took place.
The married cup was a closely fought contest with three couples coming in with under-par rounds, all scoring 37points.
The winners on countback were Colin and Gwenda Pocock who gratefully received their trophy and prizes from club captain Lesley Hewitt and ladies captain Rosie Williams.
In the foursomes frolic for non-married pairs, six teams producing under-par rounds with the clear winners Alison Cunningham and Denis Waters.
The ladies' Committee Cup and monthly medal was claimed by ladies captain Rosie Williams and Christine Verney, the pair scoring net rounds of 67 and 68 respectively.
The major event for the men was the division one medal, claimed by Andrew Porter on countback from Steven Threader and Calum Yeats, all three recording a one under par net round of 70.