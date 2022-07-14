Another busy week of competition for Brookmans Park Golf Club

Brookmans Park Golf Club have another busy week of competition. - Credit: BRIAN HALL

Brookmans Park Golf Club's ladies competed for one of their major annual pairs’ competitions - the Bunty McConnal Trophy.

The 30-hole foursomes event saw the field play 15 holes in the morning and 15 in the afternoon, with some excellent scores.

Hazel Duncombe and Maggie Nagle came a very close second but the overall winners of the trophy by just one shot were Alison Cunningham and Wendy Plummer.

The men had the Presidents Putter to contend for, an individual strokeplay competition, and it attracted a field of 109 with the winner Gary Hughes with and excellent 6 under par 65.

On the previous day 13 handicap golfer Perry Hobson, a 13 handicap golfer, was the winner of the monthly Division Two medal with a nett score of 66.

The club's team had a good week with the Rabbits continuing their excellent form with another win against Ealing.

Park’s club team had two excellent victories, the first against Brocket Hall and the second over Brickenden Grange.

The Foxes hosted a friendly against Stanmore, finishing with a 3-3 draw.