Winter competitions over as Brookmans Park Golf Club gear up for summer fun

Brookmans Park Golf Club's ladies have their eyes firmly on the summer programme of competitions after completing their winter events.

The winter singles knockout competition saw former ladies captain Wendy Plummer victorious over Jo Shrimpton-Davies in the final and the latter was also beaten, along with Emma Knight in the winter foursomes knockout, Ashleigh Davis and Sian Shrimpton-Davies winning that.

The winter 12 hole, seven-club and a putter knockout resulted in the club’s current ladies captain Rosie Williams pipping Sian Shrimpton-Davies to the title.

Rosie Williams is the ladies' captain at Brookmans Park Golf Club. - Credit: BRIAN HALL

Competitions and club matches are coming thick and fast for the men too.

The Division One medal was won by Gary Wilsher on countback from Brad Poole after both scored a one under par 70.

The Muntjacs team won twice, beating Bush Hill Park 6-2 and 5-3 against Hadley Wood while the Rabbits senior team also won, beating Crews Hill.

The low handicapper’s Tigers team halved their match against East Herts and the club opened their season in the Hertfordshire Scratch League with a 9-1 victory over Chelsfield Downs.

The squad are led by club champion Chris Robinson who had an emphatic victory in his match as did Phil Embleton and Nick Roberts.