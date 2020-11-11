Advanced search

Final championships settled before temporary shutdown at Brookmans Park Golf Club

PUBLISHED: 06:21 14 November 2020

Chris Robinson won the scratch knockout competition at Brookmans Park Golf Club. Picture: BRIAN HALL

Chris Robinson won the scratch knockout competition at Brookmans Park Golf Club. Picture: BRIAN HALL

Brookmans Park Golf Club may now be closed due to the latest government restrictions but that didn’t stop them completing the last of their major competitions.

Tom Wood partnered with Chris Robinson to win the Brookmans Park Golf Club knockout pairs competition, the Bakaritza Trophy. Picture: BRIAN HALLTom Wood partnered with Chris Robinson to win the Brookmans Park Golf Club knockout pairs competition, the Bakaritza Trophy. Picture: BRIAN HALL

And they proved particularly happy for Chris Robinson.

He had already tasted victory in the club championship and followed it up by not only winning the scratch knockout competition, but then lifting the Bakaritza Trophy alongside Tom Wood, the trophy presented to the winners of the knockout pairs tournament.

In the 36-hole final they beat Mike Williams and Christian Mortemore.

The singles knockout competition was also finished over 36 holes with David Leighton beating Perry Hopson in the final.

The club have opted not to furlough their greens staff this time around and are taking the opportunity to incorporate some additional refinements to enhance the layout of the course.

