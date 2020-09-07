Advanced search

Competitions continue to be decided in another busy week at Brookmans Park Golf Club

PUBLISHED: 06:49 10 September 2020

Andrew Craig was the winner of the Senior Trophy at Brookmans Park Golf Club. Picture: BRIAN HALL

Andrew Craig was the winner of the Senior Trophy at Brookmans Park Golf Club. Picture: BRIAN HALL

Major competitions have been coming thick and fast at Brookmans Park Golf Club with a big field battling for the Senior Trophy.

Michelle Gardner won the Grannies Cup at Brookmans Park Golf Club. Picture: BRIAN HALL

Over 50 of the club’s top male golfers competed in the event, open to those with handicaps between plus two to 12, and for a trophy that is almost as old as the club itself.

In the end the top 20 scores were all within three shots but the overall winner was Andrew Craig with a net score of 70.

Elsewhere Michelle Gardner was triumphant in the Grannies Cup after an excellent three-under-par net score while another former ladies’ captain, Ashleigh Davis, took victory in the Mixed Jubilee Bowl along with husband Mike.

They finished ahead of Sheila and Mike Langley in second and current ladies’ skipper Gwenda Pocock and her husband Colin.

Michelle Gardner won the Grannies Cup at Brookmans Park Golf Club. Picture: BRIAN HALLMichelle Gardner won the Grannies Cup at Brookmans Park Golf Club. Picture: BRIAN HALL

Mike Davis also won the 666 Stableford with Andy Gardner, producing a result that was five shots better than handicap.

