Competitions continue to be decided in another busy week at Brookmans Park Golf Club

Major competitions have been coming thick and fast at Brookmans Park Golf Club with a big field battling for the Senior Trophy.

Over 50 of the club’s top male golfers competed in the event, open to those with handicaps between plus two to 12, and for a trophy that is almost as old as the club itself.

In the end the top 20 scores were all within three shots but the overall winner was Andrew Craig with a net score of 70.

Elsewhere Michelle Gardner was triumphant in the Grannies Cup after an excellent three-under-par net score while another former ladies’ captain, Ashleigh Davis, took victory in the Mixed Jubilee Bowl along with husband Mike.

They finished ahead of Sheila and Mike Langley in second and current ladies’ skipper Gwenda Pocock and her husband Colin.

Mike Davis also won the 666 Stableford with Andy Gardner, producing a result that was five shots better than handicap.