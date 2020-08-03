Ladies take centre stage as Brookmans Park Golf Club continue competitions

Audrey Mayes and Helen Ellingham of Brookmans Park Golf Club get ready to start their afternoon round. Picture: BRIAN HALL Archant

Competitions remain in full swing at Brookmans Park Golf Club with the ladies the latest to take to the course.

The Bunty McConnal Trophy is one of their major competitions and is named after a former ladies’ captain from the 1950s.

The unusual nature of the competition, a foursome pairs event played over just 15 holes a round, is down to McConnal’s penchant for not playing the full course.

In total 14 teams competed with two excellent rounds from both Helen Ellingham and Audrey Mayes, each equivalent to net level par, enough to win by four shots.

The men have also been playing for one of their major trophies, the Always Trophy.

This was another foursomes pairs event and was modified to conform with COVID-19 restrictions.

Thirty-five teams entered the competition with the winners being Andrew Craig and Colin O’Reilly who returned a score of 68 net, three shots under par.

The club have also been pleased to welcome new members since the lockdown has eased, helped by the popular golf academies especially for juniors and ladies.