Advanced search

Ladies take centre stage as Brookmans Park Golf Club continue competitions

PUBLISHED: 10:00 03 August 2020

Audrey Mayes and Helen Ellingham of Brookmans Park Golf Club get ready to start their afternoon round. Picture: BRIAN HALL

Audrey Mayes and Helen Ellingham of Brookmans Park Golf Club get ready to start their afternoon round. Picture: BRIAN HALL

Archant

Competitions remain in full swing at Brookmans Park Golf Club with the ladies the latest to take to the course.

The Bunty McConnal Trophy is one of their major competitions and is named after a former ladies’ captain from the 1950s.

The unusual nature of the competition, a foursome pairs event played over just 15 holes a round, is down to McConnal’s penchant for not playing the full course.

In total 14 teams competed with two excellent rounds from both Helen Ellingham and Audrey Mayes, each equivalent to net level par, enough to win by four shots.

The men have also been playing for one of their major trophies, the Always Trophy.

This was another foursomes pairs event and was modified to conform with COVID-19 restrictions.

Thirty-five teams entered the competition with the winners being Andrew Craig and Colin O’Reilly who returned a score of 68 net, three shots under par.

The club have also been pleased to welcome new members since the lockdown has eased, helped by the popular golf academies especially for juniors and ladies.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

One in five Hertfordshire NHS staff have coronavirus antibodies

At West Hertfordshire NHS Hospitals Trust  which operates Watford General Hospital (pictured)  34 per cent of the 2,790 staff tested were found to be positive for the COVID-19 antibody. Picture: Danny Loo

Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar residents feel let down by scrapping of Cockfoster car park plans

Cockfosters station. Supplied by Kate Bishop

Battle lines drawn in Welwyn Garden City as drivers and cyclists disagree on new temporary lane

Temporary cycle lanes on Bridge Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Leighton Colegrave

Latest movie screenings set for The Screen Space cinema at Hatfield House

The Screen Space is putting on fitness sessions, picnic movies, drive-in cinema and live comedy in the grounds of Hatfield House. Picture: The Screen Space

Argument raging for 20 years between bikers and Welham Green villagers solved over two pints

Welham Green biking has been an issue in the village for over 20 years. Picture: Adam Wilson

Most Read

One in five Hertfordshire NHS staff have coronavirus antibodies

At West Hertfordshire NHS Hospitals Trust  which operates Watford General Hospital (pictured)  34 per cent of the 2,790 staff tested were found to be positive for the COVID-19 antibody. Picture: Danny Loo

Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar residents feel let down by scrapping of Cockfoster car park plans

Cockfosters station. Supplied by Kate Bishop

Battle lines drawn in Welwyn Garden City as drivers and cyclists disagree on new temporary lane

Temporary cycle lanes on Bridge Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Leighton Colegrave

Latest movie screenings set for The Screen Space cinema at Hatfield House

The Screen Space is putting on fitness sessions, picnic movies, drive-in cinema and live comedy in the grounds of Hatfield House. Picture: The Screen Space

Argument raging for 20 years between bikers and Welham Green villagers solved over two pints

Welham Green biking has been an issue in the village for over 20 years. Picture: Adam Wilson

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Thanks given to Potters Bar as Walallawita claims debut first-class wicket for Middlesex

Potters Bars Thilan Walallawita bowls for Middlesex against Surrey at the Oval. Picture: JOHN WALTON/PA

Ladies take centre stage as Brookmans Park Golf Club continue competitions

Audrey Mayes and Helen Ellingham of Brookmans Park Golf Club get ready to start their afternoon round. Picture: BRIAN HALL

Tom Kerridge urges Brits to ‘stay supportive’ of British pubs in CAMRA beer guide

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge has penned the foreword for CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2021. Picture: supplied.

Kimpton pet charity urges people to support fundraising appeal for sick animals

Bonita the cat is under the care of Kimpton's Blue Cross while new owners are found, after her elderly owners could no longer look after her. Picture: Courtesy of Sam Murray

Potters Bar Town hoping season ticket deal proves attractive to fans as two more join club

Potters Bar Town are excited about their season-ticket offer ahead of the new non-league season. Picture: DANNY LOO