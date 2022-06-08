News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Jubilee fun at Brookmans Park Golf Club

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 7:00 AM June 8, 2022
Ashleigh and Mike Davis receive their Mixed Jubilee Bowls trophies.

Ashleigh and Mike Davis receive their Mixed Jubilee Bowls trophies from club captain Lesley Hewitt (left) and ladies' captain Rosie Williams. - Credit: DAVE LINES

Brookmans Park Golf Club had a busy weekend of competitions celebrating the Platinum Jubilee.

It started on Thursday with the Mixed Jubilee Bowls competition, played as a flag competition. Each team is allocated a number of shots and play until those shots run out, at which stage they place a flag at their final position.

The competition was won by Ashleigh and Mike Davis who got half way up their 20th hole with their final shot.

The following day was the Queen's Platinum Jubilee fourball better ball competition.

There were some excellent scores on the day from a good field which included men's, ladies' and mixed teams, but it was certainly a lady’s day in the end with Pat McMonagle and Wendy Plummer winning the stableford competition with 45 points.

Saturday had a singles stableford competition which again attracted a large mixed field of club golfers.

This time it was one of the male members who came out on top, Robert Neill scoring 41 points to top the leaderboard at the end of the day.

