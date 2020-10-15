Brookmans Park Golf Club’s main event of the year proves as competitive as ever

Chris Robinson tees off at the start of his second round in the Brookmans Park Golf Club Championship. Picture: BRIAN HALL Archant

Conditions were cool and blustery but the action was as fierce as ever as Brookmans Park Golf Club’s leading male golfers teed off for Club Championship.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Played off scratch over 36 holes, it is the biggest competition of the year and always a test of stamina.

Both Michael Plant and George Mudd turned in excellent scores over the two rounds but ultimately it turned into a titanic battle between Phil Embleton and Chris Robinson.

In the end there was only one stroke between them and the title went to Robinson.

The normal presentation of the trophy on the 18th green was not possible but the hard work put in by course manager Trevor Smith and all the staff has meant that all regular club competitions have gone ahead.

The ladies played for the Captain’s Cup with the winners in each of the three divisions being Sian Shrimpton-Davies, Rosie Williams and Jill Bainbridge.