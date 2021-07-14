News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Brookmans Park Golf Club's ladies sail through the rain on captain's day

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 6:30 AM July 14, 2021   
Wet weather at Brookmans Park Golf Club

Players had to brave difficult conditions as Brookmans Park Golf Club held their annual ladies captain day. - Credit: BRIAN HALL

Heavy showers could not dampen the spirits as Brookmans Park Golf Club held their annual Ladies Captain’s Day.

Both the nine-hole and 18-hole competitions were well attended even if skipper Gwenda Pocock and the rest of the field had to deal with strong winds as well as the rain.

They were still able to produce some excellent scores with the new fairway drainage installed earlier this year keeping the course in excellent condition.

Eng Kessler (right) receives her prize from the ladies captain at Brookmans Park Golf Club, Gwenda Pocock

Eng Kessler (right) receives her prize from the ladies captain at Brookmans Park Golf Club, Gwenda Pocock. - Credit: BRIAN HALL

The overall winner on the day, as well as the division one competition, was Eng Kessler. Division two was won by Maggie Nagle and division three by Jill Bainbridge.

June Douglas took the honours in the nine-hole competition.

A spokesman for the club said: "The ladies were all pleased to get back out of the rain after their golf and all sat down to an excellent lunch and award ceremony in the warm and dry of the clubhouse.

"We have already attracted a number of new lady members this year and we offer a wide variety of golfing opportunities including both internal competitions and ones against other clubs."

Golf
Potters Bar News

