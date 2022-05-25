Competitive juices flowing at Brookmans Park Golf Club

The course at Brookmans Park Golf Club has received plenty of positive comments from visiting teams. - Credit: BRIAN HALL

Competitive club matches are coming thick and fast again - much to the delight of all those at Brookmans Park Golf Club.

The club’s senior team, the Muntjacs, have had a good couple of weeks with wins against Letchworth, Welwyn Garden City, West Herts and Knebworth, with only one defeat against East Herts.

The Rabbits team have also continued their great start to the season with victories against Old Fold Manor, Crews Hill and Aldenham.

The mixed team had a close match against rivals Hadley Wood but just managed to come out on top while Park’s club team commenced their season with a hard-fought draw against new opponents Hanbury Manor.

The low handicap golfers in the Tigers team had a good win against Letchworth, as did the ladies team against East Herts.

In the club’s domestic competitions, the outstanding result saw Daniel Hobbs, one of the club’s leading junior golfers, win the Division Two medal.

The Division One medal was won by Kevin Thorn while Michelle Gardner had a dominant victory in the Ladies Victory Cup.