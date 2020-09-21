Advanced search

Major championships decided at Brookmans Park Golf Club

PUBLISHED: 06:47 24 September 2020

Michelle Gardner concentrating hard on a green-side chip in the Ladies’ Championship at Brookmans Park Golf Club. Picture: BRIAN HALL

Michelle Gardner concentrating hard on a green-side chip in the Ladies’ Championship at Brookmans Park Golf Club. Picture: BRIAN HALL

Archant

Two of Brookmans Park Golf Club’s major scratch competitions were decided on a bright and sunny day.

Peter Smith teeing off on the first hole of the men’s Senior Championship at Brookmans Park Golf Club. Picture: BRIAN HALLPeter Smith teeing off on the first hole of the men’s Senior Championship at Brookmans Park Golf Club. Picture: BRIAN HALL

The Ladies’ Club Championship was won by ladies’ club captain Michelle Gardner while the Men’s Senior Club Championship went to Peter Smith, playing two shots under his handicap.

Smith’s win was a narrow one. Played over 18 holes by golfers aged 55 and over he won on countback from Timothy Beisiegel.

The Ladies’ Championship was decided over 36 holes and it continued Gardner’s fine run of form.

She won by one shot from Sian Shrimpton-Davies with the winner for the previous three years, Ashleigh Davis, down in third.

Gardner was beaten into second in another competition, the Victory Cup which was won by Christine Marsden with Alison Lees in third.

Nick Roberts took the Brookmans Plate while the Intermediate Championship went to Michael Plant.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Hatfield key workers tell Ocado ‘we are clearly not in this together’

Ocado logo

Major championships decided at Brookmans Park Golf Club

Michelle Gardner concentrating hard on a green-side chip in the Ladies’ Championship at Brookmans Park Golf Club. Picture: BRIAN HALL

Welwyn Pegasus Royals chalk up yet another win with five-star show against Ware

Welwyn Pegasus Royals enjoyed a 5-1 win over Ware Youth in the MHRML U18 Premier Division.

‘Be vigilant’ following spike in thefts from vehicles in Potters Bar

There has been more than 30 incidents of vehicle crime in Hertsmere in September. Picture: Herts Police

Truth Seekers trailer released for Simon Pegg and Nick Frost’s new Amazon Prime series

Simon Pegg as Dave and Nick Frost as Gus Roberts in Truth Seekers. Picture: Colin Hutton / Stolen Picture / Amazon