Major championships decided at Brookmans Park Golf Club

Michelle Gardner concentrating hard on a green-side chip in the Ladies’ Championship at Brookmans Park Golf Club. Picture: BRIAN HALL Archant

Two of Brookmans Park Golf Club’s major scratch competitions were decided on a bright and sunny day.

Peter Smith teeing off on the first hole of the men’s Senior Championship at Brookmans Park Golf Club. Picture: BRIAN HALL Peter Smith teeing off on the first hole of the men’s Senior Championship at Brookmans Park Golf Club. Picture: BRIAN HALL

The Ladies’ Club Championship was won by ladies’ club captain Michelle Gardner while the Men’s Senior Club Championship went to Peter Smith, playing two shots under his handicap.

Smith’s win was a narrow one. Played over 18 holes by golfers aged 55 and over he won on countback from Timothy Beisiegel.

The Ladies’ Championship was decided over 36 holes and it continued Gardner’s fine run of form.

She won by one shot from Sian Shrimpton-Davies with the winner for the previous three years, Ashleigh Davis, down in third.

Gardner was beaten into second in another competition, the Victory Cup which was won by Christine Marsden with Alison Lees in third.

Nick Roberts took the Brookmans Plate while the Intermediate Championship went to Michael Plant.