Competitions back and hotly contested as Brookmans Park adapt to new conditions

Chris Birtwistle recovers from a tricky lie on his way to victory in the Sandy Findlay strokeplay competition at Brookmans Park Golf Club. Picture: BRIAN HALL Archant

Adaptation has been the name of the game down at Brookmans Park Golf Club over the past few months as they look to get their major competitions completed.

With social distance rules in full effect, both on the course and in the now fully re-opened clubhouse, they have been working hard to arrange and play the always popular matches.

The latest cup up for grabs was in the Sandy Findlay individual strokeplay competition.

It had a strong entry of 114 male members and was won by former club captain Chris Birtwistle with net score of 67, four-under-par.

His was the only excellent score on the day though and he was pushed all the way, eventually winning on countback from Richard Gomez.

The Park ladies were also in competition mode as they battled for the Luena Bowl.

In great conditions and with the course looking excellent, it too provided another close finish.

Amanda Blanchflower was the winner with a two-under-par net score of 71, pipping Rosie Williams on countback who returned the same net score.

The club’s major men’s pairs competition, the Bakaritza, had to be modified this year.

Normally it is a knockout competition throughout the spring and summer but this year was revised to a one-day event with the top eight pairs competing in a final knockout schedule.

Seventy-four teams of two played in the better ball stableford event with excellent scoring, 48 of them returning below par scorecards and the best score of 45 points coming from Andrew Gardner and Allen Moore, the equivalent of nine shots net under par.

A BBQ was provided for the competitors and the winning eight teams were announced after the final group finished, with the draw also made for knockout stage.

That will take place over the next few weeks.

As well as the major competitions Brookmans Park is continuing with a daily programme of competitions.

Dubbed the Heroes Series, it is open for all members who can enter as many of these as they wish.

Their top six rounds will count towards a final later this year for the top 32 players.

The competition is in honour of our NHS heroes and a significant percentage of all the entry fees will be donated to NHS charities.