Christmas Fayre competition proves a festive treat at Brookmans Park

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:30 AM December 14, 2021
Brookmans Park Golf Club held their annual Christmas Fayre competition.

Brookmans Park Golf Club held their annual Christmas Fayre competition. - Credit: BRIAN HALL

The Christmas festivities are in full swing at Brookmans Park Golf Club - both off and on the course.

On it, the members headed down Golf Club Road to take part in the annual Christmas Fayre competition.

Although more of a fun pairs event than a major club competition, it is still treated very seriously which resulted in a very close and hard-fought contest.

Four teams finished on equal scores at the end of the men’s competition with the eventual winners being David Rathbone and Fred Renton on countback.

As well as the men’s competition there was also a mixed event and the victors there were club captain Lesley Hewitt along with past captain George Poole.

The extensive drainage programme undertaken during 2021 meant the course was still in great condition despite the recent inclement weather and an ongoing plan of course improvements during the coming 12 months will further enhance the picturesque layout.

The club have re-introduced a mask-wearing policy throughout the clubhouse and pro shop, except when seated to eat and drink and table service is being provided to everyone.

