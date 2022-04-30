Charity golf day at Brookmans Park raises massive sum

Daniel Dodd drives off the first tee at Brookmans Park at the start of his charity golf event. - Credit: BRIAN HALL

Brookmans Park Golf Club were privileged to host a charity golf day which was organised by one of their members, Daniel Dodd.

The itstimecharity aim "to make the world a better place for young adults who have experienced the loss of a parent”.

And with 112 golfers teeing off before a lunch and charity auction which, together with sponsorship and other donations, helped raise more than £10,000.

Daniel Dodd auctions an England rugby shirt at the charity event. - Credit: BRIAN HALL

The latest major club competition was the men’s Always Foursomes Cup with the leading qualifiers for the knockout stages being David Moore and Kim Wells who scored an excellent 68, three shots under par.

The club's teams had mixed success. The club’s seniors, the Rabbits, lost their match against Aldwickbury and the Foxes team lost their first league match of the season against Manor of Groves.

However, the Muntjacs had an excellent win against Porters Park Golf Club and the mixed team, led by club captain Lesley Hewitt, started their season with a strong performance against Brickenden Grange, also scoring a convincing win.