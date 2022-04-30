News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

Charity golf day at Brookmans Park raises massive sum

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 8:00 AM April 30, 2022
Daniel Dodd drives off the first tee at Brookmans Park at the start of his charity golf event.

Daniel Dodd drives off the first tee at Brookmans Park at the start of his charity golf event. - Credit: BRIAN HALL

Brookmans Park Golf Club were privileged to host a charity golf day which was organised by one of their members, Daniel Dodd.

The itstimecharity aim "to make the world a better place for young adults who have experienced the loss of a parent”.

And with 112 golfers teeing off before a lunch and charity auction which, together with sponsorship and other donations, helped raise more than £10,000.

Daniel Dodd auctions an England rugby shirt at the charity event.

Daniel Dodd auctions an England rugby shirt at the charity event. - Credit: BRIAN HALL

The latest major club competition was the men’s Always Foursomes Cup with the leading qualifiers for the knockout stages being David Moore and Kim Wells who scored an excellent 68, three shots under par.

The club's teams had mixed success. The club’s seniors, the Rabbits, lost their match against Aldwickbury and the Foxes team lost their first league match of the season against Manor of Groves.

However, the Muntjacs had an excellent win against Porters Park Golf Club and the mixed team, led by club captain Lesley Hewitt, started their season with a strong performance against Brickenden Grange, also scoring a convincing win.

Golf
Potters Bar News
Welham Green News

Don't Miss

The World Food Festival is back in Welwyn Garden City, giving you two days of delicious food and drink to devour.

Food and Drink

World Food Festival set to return after two years

Gopika Madhu

Author Picture Icon
Welwyn Garden City Football Club have been denied their place in the Southern League Division One Central play-offs

Football

Heartbreak for WGC as they are blocked from Southern League play-offs

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon
Police Hatfield

Teenager arrested after boy chased with knife in Welwyn Garden City

Dan Mountney

person
A silver police car in a car park.

Stevenage Magistrates Court

Welwyn Garden City man charged with making indecent child images

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon