Brookmans Park Golf Club delighted with all aspects of a great club championship day

Brian Hall

Published: 9:48 AM June 14, 2021   
Chris Robinson was crowned club champion at Brookmans Park Golf Club

Chris Robinson was crowned club champion at Brookmans Park Golf Club. - Credit: BRIAN HALL

Brookmans Park Golf Club's major competition of the year was blessed by beautiful sunny weather and superb play on the course as they crowned their three club champions.

The club’s leading golfer, Chris Robinson, showed his class in winning the 36-hole championship, a performance that included a level-par afternoon round of 71 when the greens were at their quickest.

Michelle Gardner of Brookmans Park Golf Club

The ladies club champion at Brookmans Park Golf Club for 2021 is Michelle Gardner. - Credit: BRIAN HALL

Michelle Gardner triumphed in the Ladies Club Championship, again played over 36 holes, retaining the title she won last year.

Eighteen holes decided the Seniors Club Championship, Timothy Beiseigel coming out on top.

A spokesman for the club said: "Club professional Ian Jelley had everything running smoothly on the day and club captain Lesley Hewitt was on hand to greet all the competitors with very welcome cold drinks as they came off the 18th green.

"After all the restrictions with COVID-19 it was great to see a good crowd of members at the back of the 18th green to see Ian announce all the winners and for Lesley to oversee the presentation of the trophies."

Golf
Potters Bar News

