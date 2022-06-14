News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Major golf trophies find familiar homes at Brookmans Park

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 3:45 PM June 14, 2022
Michelle Gardner being presented with the ladies' club championship trophy by club captain Lesley Hewitt.

Brookmans Park Golf Club's three major titles were up for grabs - and the big field did not disappoint.

The Club Championship and Ladies' Club Championship were played over two rounds while and the Club Senior Championship was over 18 holes, although all three were played off scratch.

Chris Robinson collects his club championship trophy from club captain Lesley Hewitt.

Defending champion Chris Robinson and Ian Simpson were tied after the first round, the pair having shot 74, but the former was able to retain his crown with a superb one-under-par round of 70 in the afternoon to win by nine shots.

It was a similar story in the ladies' competition.

There the defending champion was Michelle Gardner and although she trailed by four shots after the morning's round, she produced an excellent display in the afternoon to also win by nine shots.

In the senior’s event Timothy Beisiegel was triumphant coming in five shots ahead of the rest of the field with a great score of 75.

Both Robinson and Gardner received their trophies behind the 18th green from club captain Lesley Hewitt, with warm applause from the gathered club members.

