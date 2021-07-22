Hundreds take part as Brookmans Park Golf Club host Captain's Day

Published: 12:03 PM July 22, 2021

Action from Brookmans Park Golf Club where almost 200 players took part in the annual Captain's Day. - Credit: BRIAN HALL

Nearly 200 golfers headed to the fairways and greens as Brookmans Park Golf Club held their annual Captain's Day.

The dry conditions and the excellent state of the course resulted in some low scoring in an event for both the make and female members of the club.

Dennis King was the winner on the day, picking up his prize from club captain Lesley Hewitt. It was a close result though with over 20 players within a couple of shots, a fact which kept the competition fierce all day.

Lesley Hewitt hands over the prize to Dennis King, the winner of Brookmans Park Golf Club's Captain's Day. - Credit: BRIAN HALL

Hewitt provided complimentary refreshments for all the players at the newly-refurbished halfway hut, all of which were gratefully received, and she also presented the winners and runners up with their prizes in an informal ceremony at the end of the day.

The gradual relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions has meant that Brookmans Park Golf Club is starting to return to normal working for internal and external club matches and hospitality and will now once again be able to host larger social events.