News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

Hundreds take part as Brookmans Park Golf Club host Captain's Day

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:03 PM July 22, 2021   
Action shots from Brookmans Park Golf Club

Action from Brookmans Park Golf Club where almost 200 players took part in the annual Captain's Day. - Credit: BRIAN HALL

Nearly 200 golfers headed to the fairways and greens as Brookmans Park Golf Club held their annual Captain's Day.

Action shots from Brookmans Park Golf Club

Action from Brookmans Park Golf Club where almost 200 players took part in the annual Captain's Day. - Credit: BRIAN HALL

The dry conditions and the excellent state of the course resulted in some low scoring in an event for both the make and female members of the club.

Action shots from Brookmans Park Golf Club

Action from Brookmans Park Golf Club where almost 200 players took part in the annual Captain's Day. - Credit: BRIAN HALL

Dennis King was the winner on the day, picking up his prize from club captain Lesley Hewitt. It was a close result though with over 20 players within a couple of shots, a fact which kept the competition fierce all day.

Brookmans Park Golf Club captain Lesley Hewitt with Dennis King

Lesley Hewitt hands over the prize to Dennis King, the winner of Brookmans Park Golf Club's Captain's Day. - Credit: BRIAN HALL

Hewitt provided complimentary refreshments for all the players at the newly-refurbished halfway hut, all of which were gratefully received, and she also presented the winners and runners up with their prizes in an informal ceremony at the end of the day.

Action shots from Brookmans Park Golf Club

Action from Brookmans Park Golf Club where almost 200 players took part in the annual Captain's Day. - Credit: BRIAN HALL

The gradual relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions has meant that Brookmans Park Golf Club is starting to return to normal working for internal and external club matches and hospitality and will now once again be able to host larger social events.

Golf
Potters Bar News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Councillor Stephen Boulton

Developments in Welwyn Garden City must not deviate from Ebenezer...

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
A stilt walker in Hatfield town centre.

Days Out Guide | Updated

Roll up, roll up for summer of fun in Welwyn Hatfield

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Barclays Bank, Welwyn. Picture: DANNY LOO

Council responds to concerns over Hatfield bank closures

Dan Mountney

person
Magistrates court

The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus