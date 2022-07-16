News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

Welwyn starlet Brodie Carrington to restart career with spell at Baldock Town

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:49 AM July 16, 2022
Brodie Carrington will spend the first three months of the 2022-2023 season on loan at Baldock Town from Welwyn Garden City.

Brodie Carrington will spend the first three months of the 2022-2023 season on loan at Baldock Town from Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Brodie Carrington will look to revive his burgeoning career after a wretched few years with a short-term loan spell at Baldock Town.

The Welwyn Garden City striker burst onto the scene three years ago in a huge fanfare, the then 17-year-old becoming the first WGC player to have scored three hat-tricks in a week - one each for the Citizens' first-team, reserve side and youth squad.

It brought him to the attention of a number of clubs including League Two pair Stevenage and Colchester United, both of whom invited him to train with them.

He also signed a contract at Welwyn but a series of long-standing injuries not only blighted his form but threatened his career as a whole.

He is now back in training and scored in City's pre-season friendly with Sawbridgeworth Town and manager Max Mitchell has agreed to let the now 20-year-old to go to the SSML Premier Division Reds for three months.

The boss said: "When I first became manager I knew of Brodie’s abilities and the potential he had shown when first with the club.

"He signed a contract at a premature age for this level when he should really have been focussing on improving and enjoying his football.

Most Read

  1. 1 Tears for Fears cancel remaining The Tipping Point UK tour dates including Hatfield House show
  2. 2 Missing Hatfield children found
  3. 3 Domestic abuser who left victim ‘fearing for her life’ jailed
  1. 4 Celebrating the life of Welwyn Garden City punk rock icon Mark Astronaut
  2. 5 Hatfield hit with water supply problems after burst water main
  3. 6 A Spitfire, the Red Devils, cannon fire and fireworks galore as explosive Battle Proms returns to Hatfield Park
  4. 7 Will schools send children home if it is too hot?
  5. 8 Hatfield black man accuses police of 'institutional racism'
  6. 9 Codicote's fun-filled family village day returns with popular parade and arena entertainment
  7. 10 Thieves hit dirt-bike rider with stick and stole his bike

"He now needs to focus on getting fully fit, enjoying himself and hitting the targets we want him to achieve at Baldock Town.

"We wish him the best of luck with the dual registration that will last until November."

Football
Non-League Football
Welwyn Garden City News

Don't Miss

Magistrates court

The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Laura Bill

person
North Herts District Council waste crews will begin their rounds early in hot weather this week (beginning Monday, July 11)

Hertfordshire Weather

Hot weather forecast forces Herts council to reschedule bin collections

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
De Havilland Mosquito

Inside the 'impossible' project to return the Mosquito to UK skies

Dan Mountney

person
Grant Shapps MP is out of the running to become Conservative Party leader

Herts Live News

Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps pulls out of Tory party leadership race

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon