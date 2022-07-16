Welwyn starlet Brodie Carrington to restart career with spell at Baldock Town

Brodie Carrington will spend the first three months of the 2022-2023 season on loan at Baldock Town from Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Brodie Carrington will look to revive his burgeoning career after a wretched few years with a short-term loan spell at Baldock Town.

The Welwyn Garden City striker burst onto the scene three years ago in a huge fanfare, the then 17-year-old becoming the first WGC player to have scored three hat-tricks in a week - one each for the Citizens' first-team, reserve side and youth squad.

It brought him to the attention of a number of clubs including League Two pair Stevenage and Colchester United, both of whom invited him to train with them.

He also signed a contract at Welwyn but a series of long-standing injuries not only blighted his form but threatened his career as a whole.

He is now back in training and scored in City's pre-season friendly with Sawbridgeworth Town and manager Max Mitchell has agreed to let the now 20-year-old to go to the SSML Premier Division Reds for three months.

The boss said: "When I first became manager I knew of Brodie’s abilities and the potential he had shown when first with the club.

"He signed a contract at a premature age for this level when he should really have been focussing on improving and enjoying his football.

"He now needs to focus on getting fully fit, enjoying himself and hitting the targets we want him to achieve at Baldock Town.

"We wish him the best of luck with the dual registration that will last until November."