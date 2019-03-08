Advanced search

British title for Potters Bar's Toby Marlow in Freestyle Kayak Championship

PUBLISHED: 14:01 03 October 2019

Toby Marlow in action at the British Mens Junior Freestyle Kayak Championship. Picture: LISSETTE NIXON

A teenager from Potters Bar has been crowned the British Men's Junior Freestyle Kayak Champion.

Toby Marlow, a pupil at St Albans School and a member of St Albans & Hertsmere Canoe Club as well as Lee Valley Paddle Sport Club, was competing in the event at the National White Centre at Holme Pierrepoint in Nottingham.

And over the tricky twin wave course he beat the rest of the competition in a thrilling final.

Marlow was one of five finalists who each had three rides of 45 seconds to produce as many tricks as possible with a panel of judges marking the runs.

His first ride set the benchmark with 440 points and included moves with wonderful names such as space Godzilla, all of which are aerial end-on-end tumbles with spins and twists.

It proved enough to take the title and is part of a long-term plan to lift the world crown when it comes to the UK in 2022.

