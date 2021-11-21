Third time unlucky for Potters Bar Town as Brightlingsea trip becomes latest game to be abandoned

Joe Boachie had given Potters Bar Town the lead at Brightlingsea Regent when the lights went out. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

The curse of Potters Bar Town struck again after they were hit by a third abandoned game this season.

The first came against Kingstonian on October 2 when the referee ruled the pitch at the LA Construction Stadium was unplayable due to heavy rain, despite the home protests, and the second was away to Bedford Town in the FA Trophy last week, the official blowing early after an on-field brawl in stoppage time.

The FA ruled in the Scholars favour for the latter, sending them through to a second-round clash at Braintree Town on Saturday, but the first in the Isthmian League Premier Division has to be replayed, the new date set for December 7.

A re-arranged date will also be the almost guaranteed outcome after floodlight failure brought the latest prematurely-ended match, this one away to Brightlingsea Regent.

As they were in the other two games, the Scholars were leading 1-0 at the time of the abandonment, Joe Boachie with the goal on 53 minutes, moments after a penalty for the visitors had been saved.

However, the lights had been temperamental since half-time and after going out for a third time with 17 minutes still remaining of normal time, the referee called the game to a halt.

Amazingly, it wasn't the only game to be abandoned due to floodlight failure in the division as Hornchurch's home clash with Carshalton Athletic was ended on 40 minutes with the score at 1-1.

That one though was a victim of a power outage in the area.

The Scholars will hope to get through to a final whistle when they host Bowers & Pitsea in the league on Tuesday night.

There were a couple of players leaving the club in the week too, joining up with an ever-growing contingent of ex-players and staff at Northwood.

Sydney Ibie and Ryan Young have joined on a month's loan, with the plan to monitor the situation as they work on their match fitness.

New Woods head coach Ben Bukowski has former Bar boss Steve Ringrose as his director of football while Scholars favourites Keagan Cole and Andy Lomas, scorer of the famous equaliser against Barnet in the FA Cup in 2019, have joined in player-coach capacities.