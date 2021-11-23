Brightlingsea Regent offer apology and free entry to Potters Bar Town after floodlight failure

Joe Boachie got the only goal before Potters Bar Town's game at Brightlingsea Regent was abandoned. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

The chairman of Brightlingsea Regent has offered his profound apologies to everyone at Potters Bar Town after their game on Saturday was abandoned due to a floodlight failure - and offered free entry to the rearranged contest.

Bar were leading 1-0 in the 73rd minute through a Joe Boachie goal when the lights, which had been temperamental since half-time, finally gave up the ghost.

It was the third time a Scholars' game has failed to reach a conclusion this season, following a waterlogged pitch against Kingstonian and an on-the-pitch fracas against Bedford Town.

Speaking on his club's website, Regent chairman Tony Osborne offered his apologies and his kind gesture.

He said: "After Saturday’s disappointment which was caused from an issue with our floodlights, I’d like to once again personally apologise to Potters Bar Town’s, players, officials and spectators, to the match officials and to everyone in attendance.

"I felt we did everything we could. We attempted to get the lights on to get the match completed but after three or four attempts it seems a fault had developed with one of the stanchions, which was working completely fine for Tuesday evening's match [against

"It was a really frustrating day for all.

"We have had the opportunity to reflect and I appreciate Potters Bar Town for being understanding throughout.

"The two clubs have agreed to replay the fixture on Tuesday , January 18, at 7:45pm.

"As a gesture of goodwill, we have agreed to make this match free entry for all as our apology. We will have a collection on the gate to cover the costs of the match officials and any additional profit from this will go towards a charity chosen by the club's committee.

"We are currently in contact with a contractor to get the fault repaired as soon as possible."

Potters Bar Town will be hoping to put any frustrations they have into a good performance when they entertain Bowers & Pitsea in the Isthmian League Premier Division at the LA Construction Stadium tonight (Tuesday).

Saturday sees them travel to National League South Braintree Town in the FA Trophy second round.