News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

Match Report

FA Trophy second round

Braintree Town

3

Arsamit Krasniqi 20, 51, Luke Holness 89

Potters Bar Town

1

Samson Esan 45

Potters Bar Town unlucky in FA Trophy defeat to Braintree Town

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 6:10 PM November 29, 2021
Samson Esan got his sixth of the season in the FA Trophy defeat at Braintree Town.

Samson Esan got his sixth of the season in the FA Trophy defeat at Braintree Town. - Credit: PETER SHORT

Potters Bar Town's run in the FA Trophy came to an end with defeat at National League South Braintree Town.

Samson Esan had ensured parity right on the stroke of half-time but an early goal from the hosts in the second period, plus one as the clock ticked towards 90, gave the Iron a 3-1 win and passage to a third round meeting at St Albans City.

There wasn't much between the two sides though which proves just how far the Scholars have come over the last couple of months.

And with a bit more luck, the final outcome may have been very different.

Ben Ward-Cochrane and Joe Boachie went close in the first period and they had a chance before Arsamit Krasniqi got his second.

They even had a goal ruled out midway through the second half.

The one downside was the loss of midfielder Corey Parchment who exited four minutes from half-time with a dislocated shoulder.

Most Read

  1. 1 Concerns raised over structural integrity of Shredded Wheat factory building
  2. 2 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  3. 3 Hatfield mobile network improvements set to cause TV interference
  1. 4 Hertfordshire zoo Paradise Wildlife Park to temporarily close to the public in January
  2. 5 Drug dealer jailed after £9,000 worth of crack cocaine found in bedroom
  3. 6 Man in stable condition following Hatfield stabbing
  4. 7 Mountain bike stolen from Welwyn Garden City shed
  5. 8 Great family entertainment in Christmas production of Goodnight Mr Tom at the Barn Theatre in Welwyn Garden City
  6. 9 15 adorable rescue pets in Hertfordshire looking for loving new homes this Christmas
  7. 10 Eight things we learned from the prime minister's briefing

Bar are back in Isthmian League Premier Division action at home to Carshalton Athletic tomorrow (Tuesday) before travelling to Lewes on Saturday.

Football
Potters Bar News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Google Map image showing Chequers road at the junction with Burrowfield.

Herts Live

Motorcyclist "seriously" injured after car crash in Welwyn Garden City

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
The Eight Bells

Historic Hatfield pub set for exciting £230,000 refurbishment

Dan Mountney

person
Google Maps image of A1000 Great North Road in Brookmans Park, Hertfordshire.

Herts Live

One person injured following car crash on A1000 Great North Road

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
Sir Elton John will play two shows at Watford Football Club's Vicarage Road ground in July 2022.

Music

Sir Elton John to play two Hertfordshire shows in 2022

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon