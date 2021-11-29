Match Report
FA Trophy second round
Braintree Town
Arsamit Krasniqi 20, 51, Luke Holness 89
Potters Bar Town
Samson Esan 45
Potters Bar Town unlucky in FA Trophy defeat to Braintree Town
- Credit: PETER SHORT
Potters Bar Town's run in the FA Trophy came to an end with defeat at National League South Braintree Town.
Samson Esan had ensured parity right on the stroke of half-time but an early goal from the hosts in the second period, plus one as the clock ticked towards 90, gave the Iron a 3-1 win and passage to a third round meeting at St Albans City.
There wasn't much between the two sides though which proves just how far the Scholars have come over the last couple of months.
And with a bit more luck, the final outcome may have been very different.
Ben Ward-Cochrane and Joe Boachie went close in the first period and they had a chance before Arsamit Krasniqi got his second.
They even had a goal ruled out midway through the second half.
The one downside was the loss of midfielder Corey Parchment who exited four minutes from half-time with a dislocated shoulder.
Bar are back in Isthmian League Premier Division action at home to Carshalton Athletic tomorrow (Tuesday) before travelling to Lewes on Saturday.