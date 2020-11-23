Hatfield’s Tom Little praised after defiant show in defeat to big hitting Alen Babic

Hatfield's Tom Little (white) took on Alen Babic at Wembley Arena. Picture: DAVE THOMPSON/MATCHROOM BOXING ©Dave Thompson/Route One Photography Ltd

Hatfield’s Tom Little suffered a third-round defeat at the hands of up and coming Croatian heavyweight Alen Babic at Wembley Arena.

The pair were fighting on the undercard of the Connor Benn-Sebastian Formella fight, promoted by Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing, in what was Little’s 19th professional fight.

And the 33-year-old stood up to a barrage of punches in the opening two rounds before the Zagreb native found a way through in round three, twice dropping Little with the final knockdown seeing the fight waved off by the referee.

It made six straight wins for Babic, all by knockout, and afterwards he roared he was ready to step up.

Speaking to Matchroom he said: “I’m real and I want to fight. I like fist fights. I think it was a beautiful fight. I want to give people entertainment. That’s who I am and I’m always going to be like that.

“Unless somebody tests me I’m going to keep knocking them out. Give me a strong puncher, a knockout artist. You’re going to see the sweet science. I can do it.

“I can punch and I have stamina. I have a strong head, you can’t beat that with muscles.”

He was also full of praise for Little.

“I said I would do it in the first round and it should have been in the first round,” Babic added, “but he was well prepared. He could take a punch.

“I think I broke both of my knuckles on his head. I can feel it.

“I’m going to take Tom back to my Savage Army because he’s a good guy. He’s a good fighter but he’s not even close to my level.”

Little had been expecting a war from the outset.

Speaking before the fight at a media day he said: ““I rate Babic highly but this isn’t about how I rate him. If he can manage to get the job done, he is fighting [a better version of me] than Hrgovic, Dubois or Majidov fought.

“Me and this man have promised everyone a war. Blood and guts. We will go out and deliver. I’m not going to run. I’m a man of my word and I’ll meet him in the middle. I won’t give any ground.

“There is not a cowardly bone in my body. I am there to fight, bleed and win.

“For what I want to do, this is the first stop on the way. I’ve said a lot of cheap words but they were masking agents.”