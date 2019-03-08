Joe Joyce to face Alexander Ustinov for his support date at Stevenage Football Club

Alexander Ustinov (right), who will face Joe Joyce on Billy Joe Saunders' Stevenage bill, was scheduled to fight Tyson Fury in 2014. Picture: SIMON COOPER/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Joe Joyce will face a huge test of his unbeaten record when he faces the giant Alexander Ustinov at Stevenage Football Club.

Olympic silver medallist Joyce will tackle the six foot seven inch Russian as the main support to Billy Joe Saunders' interim super-middleweight world title bout against Shefat Isufi on May 18.

Ustinov has won 34 of his 37 fights, 25 of them by knock-out, and was undefeated for the first seven years of his career.

He also battled for both the WBA and IBF world titles, the former in November 2017 against Manuel Charr, both was unsuccessful on both occasions.

And Joyce believes he is a very real threat to his 8-0 record.

He said: “I could have waited until the big fight night on July 13 but I wanted to keep busy.

“I didn't want a journeyman so we chose a giant and former world heavyweight title challenger. He is big, awkward and he can punch.

“My aim is to take him out in spectacular fashion and put on a great show for the fans at the Lamex stadium.”

