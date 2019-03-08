Advanced search

King of Herts show: Joe 'Juggernaut' Joyce drives straight through Ustinov roadblock

PUBLISHED: 22:31 18 May 2019 | UPDATED: 00:03 19 May 2019

Action from the fight between Joe Joyce and Alexander Ustinov at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Action from the fight between Joe Joyce and Alexander Ustinov at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

"They don't want a war with the Juggernaut" vowed Joe Joyce's personalised entrance music - and while this wasn't a classic display , the Putney man continues to roll on.

Action from the fight between Joe Joyce and Alexander Ustinov at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

The bout was over in round three, stopped after Alexander Ustinov had been sent to the canvas.

Action from the fight between Joe Joyce and Alexander Ustinov at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

And while the big Belarussian got back to his feet, the referee said he failed to answer the 10-count.

Action from the fight between Joe Joyce and Alexander Ustinov at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

He isn't the same man who has fought for two world titles but the big diesel still had to get the job done.

Action from the fight between Joe Joyce and Alexander Ustinov at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

There were a few swings and misses but when he connected, the big bombs did the damage.

Action from the fight between Joe Joyce and Alexander Ustinov at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

And he certainly wasn't put off by the number of wild shots as he relentlessly punished his rival from Minsk.

Joe Joyce beat Alexander Ustonov in three rounds at Stevenage's Lamex Stadium.

The final hit saw Ustinov up against the ropes, almost springing back into the punch.

From there the outcome was inevitable and Ustinov sat on his knees for a few counts, almost contemplating the end of his career.

Joyce's though is just gathering speed.

