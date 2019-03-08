King of Herts show: Joe 'Juggernaut' Joyce drives straight through Ustinov roadblock
"They don't want a war with the Juggernaut" vowed Joe Joyce's personalised entrance music - and while this wasn't a classic display , the Putney man continues to roll on.
The bout was over in round three, stopped after Alexander Ustinov had been sent to the canvas.
And while the big Belarussian got back to his feet, the referee said he failed to answer the 10-count.
He isn't the same man who has fought for two world titles but the big diesel still had to get the job done.
There were a few swings and misses but when he connected, the big bombs did the damage.
And he certainly wasn't put off by the number of wild shots as he relentlessly punished his rival from Minsk.
The final hit saw Ustinov up against the ropes, almost springing back into the punch.
From there the outcome was inevitable and Ustinov sat on his knees for a few counts, almost contemplating the end of his career.
Joyce's though is just gathering speed.