Olympic silver medalist Joe Joyce named as chief support for Billy Joe Saunders in Stevenage

Joe Joyce (right) lands a punch on Bermane Stiverne during the Commonwealth Heavyweight Championship match at the O2 Arena, London. Picture: NICK POTTS/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Olympic silver medalist Joe Joyce will be the primary support for Billy Joe Saunders’ big Stevenage date.

The unbeaten heavyweight is the latest to join the Frank Warren stable and will fight an as yet unamed ooponent on the May 18 show,

The Juggernaut won his silver at Rio in 2016 and is the mandatory challenger for the EBU European heavyweight title held by Agit Kabayal, while his ranking with the WBA sees him as a likely challenger to the regular champion Manuel Charr.

“I am delighted to be joining up with Frank and the Queensberry team,” he said. “I am now in the right place to accelerate my progress and really make my mark.

“I'm not far away from being in with the top guys in the division and I know Frank is the man to help guide me to becoming a world champion.”

Promoter Warren added: “I have always rated Joe and I am delighted to finally get the chance to sign him up.

“Joe has impressed in every fight so far in the professional ranks and is only going to get better as he continues to step up the levels.”

Tickets for Joe Joyce's Queensberry Promotions debut as chief support to Billy Joe Saunders v Shefat Isufi on May 18 can be purchased via borotickets.co.uk