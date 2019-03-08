Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Olympic silver medalist Joe Joyce named as chief support for Billy Joe Saunders in Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 16:54 29 April 2019

Joe Joyce (right) lands a punch on Bermane Stiverne during the Commonwealth Heavyweight Championship match at the O2 Arena, London. Picture: NICK POTTS/PA

Joe Joyce (right) lands a punch on Bermane Stiverne during the Commonwealth Heavyweight Championship match at the O2 Arena, London. Picture: NICK POTTS/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Olympic silver medalist Joe Joyce will be the primary support for Billy Joe Saunders’ big Stevenage date.

Joe Joyce competes in the Commonwealth Heavyweight Championship match against Bermane Stiverne at the O2 Arena, London. Picture: NICK POTTS/PAJoe Joyce competes in the Commonwealth Heavyweight Championship match against Bermane Stiverne at the O2 Arena, London. Picture: NICK POTTS/PA

The unbeaten heavyweight is the latest to join the Frank Warren stable and will fight an as yet unamed ooponent on the May 18 show,

The Juggernaut won his silver at Rio in 2016 and is the mandatory challenger for the EBU European heavyweight title held by Agit Kabayal, while his ranking with the WBA sees him as a likely challenger to the regular champion Manuel Charr.

You may also want to watch:

“I am delighted to be joining up with Frank and the Queensberry team,” he said. “I am now in the right place to accelerate my progress and really make my mark.

“I'm not far away from being in with the top guys in the division and I know Frank is the man to help guide me to becoming a world champion.”

Promoter Warren added: “I have always rated Joe and I am delighted to finally get the chance to sign him up.

“Joe has impressed in every fight so far in the professional ranks and is only going to get better as he continues to step up the levels.”

Tickets for Joe Joyce's Queensberry Promotions debut as chief support to Billy Joe Saunders v Shefat Isufi on May 18 can be purchased via borotickets.co.uk

Most Read

Firefighters cut free two people after Hatfield telegraph pole crash

the road has been closed from Wildhill Road to Bell Bar. Picture: Tom Potter

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police’s Most Wanted?

New names have been added to our Hertfordshire Most Wanted list.

Your candidates’ elevator pitches ahead of Welwyn Hatfield elections

The 2019 local elections at Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council take place on Thursday, May 2. Picture: Archant

Choir sings their hearts out at Welwyn Garden City’s Howard Centre for mental health

The Roche Choir performing on Friday at the Howard Centre. Photo: Courtesy of Roche.

Man abducted and raped two women who escaped from him in Hertfordshire

Police have released an image of the car driven by a man who abducted and raped two women in north London and drove to Hertfordshire. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Firefighters cut free two people after Hatfield telegraph pole crash

the road has been closed from Wildhill Road to Bell Bar. Picture: Tom Potter

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police’s Most Wanted?

New names have been added to our Hertfordshire Most Wanted list.

Your candidates’ elevator pitches ahead of Welwyn Hatfield elections

The 2019 local elections at Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council take place on Thursday, May 2. Picture: Archant

Choir sings their hearts out at Welwyn Garden City’s Howard Centre for mental health

The Roche Choir performing on Friday at the Howard Centre. Photo: Courtesy of Roche.

Man abducted and raped two women who escaped from him in Hertfordshire

Police have released an image of the car driven by a man who abducted and raped two women in north London and drove to Hertfordshire. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Hundreds protest plans to close Welwyn Garden City ski slope

Fill the Hill Protest - Protest against the closure of the ski slope to be a site for housing in the councils local plan. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Stevenage panto Snow White named best pantomime at national awards

Stevenage panto Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs cast members. Picture: Gordon Craig Theatre.

Olympic silver medalist Joe Joyce named as chief support for Billy Joe Saunders in Stevenage

Joe Joyce (right) lands a punch on Bermane Stiverne during the Commonwealth Heavyweight Championship match at the O2 Arena, London. Picture: NICK POTTS/PA

Donovan’s childhood home in Hatfield gets blue plaque

Donovan playing at 230 Bishops Rise in the 1960s. Picture: Courtesy of Hatfield Town Council

Madness musical Our House opens in St Albans this week

St Albans Musical Theatre Company presents Madness musical Our House at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Sonia Magan.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists