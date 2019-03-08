Hatfield’s Billy Joe Saunders says demand for tickets to his Stevenage show is already huge

Boxing promoter Frank Warren and Billy Joe Saunders announce his next fight against Shefat Isufi at the Lamex stadium, home of Stevenage FC. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Hometown hero Billy Joe Saunders says the demand for tickets is already high as excitement about his fight at Stevenage FC gathers pace.

The Hatfield boxer says he and the rest of his family have already been approached for tickets for the bout with Shefat Isufi at the Lamex.

Saunders said: “I’m getting hounded, my mates are, even my little boy - he’s getting hounded for tickets already but that’s good.”

He also talked about his life in Hatfield, somewhere he proudly calls home.

“It was a lovely place to grow up,” he said, “and although places change over the years I have really good memories growing up.

“Hatfield has been really good to me. It has well and truly been home.

“When you grow up somewhere people know you and get used to you so if anything it’s better when you get more successful.

“When I’m in Manchester and Sheffield or elsewhere, it’s a bit different and I don’t get this back home.”