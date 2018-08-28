Find out the weights and running order for Whyte v Chisora II at the O2 in London

Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora weigh In ahead of their Heavyweight fight on saturday night at the O2 arena, London. 21st December 2018 . Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing Mark Robinson Photography Ltd

Hatfield’s Tom Little is third on the bill as Derek Chisora battles Dillian Whyte once again.

David Price and Tom Little Weigh In ahead of the Heavyweight fight on saturday night at the O2 arena, London. 21st December 2018 . Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing David Price and Tom Little Weigh In ahead of the Heavyweight fight on saturday night at the O2 arena, London. 21st December 2018 . Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

The event, held tomorrow (Saturday, 22) at the O2 in London, sees the bitter London rivals come face to face after their first encounter in 2016, which ended with a controversial split decision going the way of Whyte.

It all starts at 5pm with Fabio Wardley of Ipswich taking on Bristol’s Phil Williams in a heavyweight contest.

Little’s own heavyweight battle with Liverpool’s David Price will be the second fight to be shown after the live Sky Sports Box Office event has begun.

The running order in full:

4 x 3 mins heavyweight contest

FABIO WARDLEY (Ipswich) 16st 6lbs 8oz v PHIL WILLIAMS (Bristol) 17st 9lbs 4oz

6 x 3 mins middleweight contest

LINUS UDOFIA (Nigeria) 11st 9lbs 8oz v PAVOL GARAJ (Slovakia) 11st 7lbs 1oz

12 x 3 mins British Featherweight Championship

RYAN WALSH (Cromer) 8st 13lbs 8oz v REECE BELLOTTI (Watford) 8st 13lbs 2oz

8 x 3 mins heavyweight contest

DAVID PRICE (Liverpool) 18st 1lb 3oz v TOM LITTLE (Hatfield) 18st 6lbs 7oz

10 x 3 mins heavyweight contest

CARLOS TAKAM (France) 18st 2lbs 1oz v SENAD GASHI (Germany) 16st 4lbs 1oz

12 x 3 mins WBC Flyweight Championship

CRISTOFER ROSALES (Nicaragua) 7st 13lbs 8oz v CHARLIE EDWARDS (Croydon) 7st 13lbs 8oz

10 x 3 mins WBA International Light-Heavyweight Championship

JOSHUA BUATSI (Croydon) 12st 6lbs 5oz v RENOLD QUINLAN (Australia) 12st 3lbs 6oz

12 x 3 mins WBC Silver and WBO International Heavyweight Championships

DILLIAN WHYTE (Brixton) 17st 8lbs 8oz v DEREK CHISORA (Finchley) 17st 8lbs 3oz