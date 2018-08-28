Find out the weights and running order for Whyte v Chisora II at the O2 in London
PUBLISHED: 16:07 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:07 21 December 2018
Mark Robinson Photography Ltd
Hatfield’s Tom Little is third on the bill as Derek Chisora battles Dillian Whyte once again.
The event, held tomorrow (Saturday, 22) at the O2 in London, sees the bitter London rivals come face to face after their first encounter in 2016, which ended with a controversial split decision going the way of Whyte.
It all starts at 5pm with Fabio Wardley of Ipswich taking on Bristol’s Phil Williams in a heavyweight contest.
Little’s own heavyweight battle with Liverpool’s David Price will be the second fight to be shown after the live Sky Sports Box Office event has begun.
The running order in full:
4 x 3 mins heavyweight contest
FABIO WARDLEY (Ipswich) 16st 6lbs 8oz v PHIL WILLIAMS (Bristol) 17st 9lbs 4oz
6 x 3 mins middleweight contest
LINUS UDOFIA (Nigeria) 11st 9lbs 8oz v PAVOL GARAJ (Slovakia) 11st 7lbs 1oz
12 x 3 mins British Featherweight Championship
RYAN WALSH (Cromer) 8st 13lbs 8oz v REECE BELLOTTI (Watford) 8st 13lbs 2oz
8 x 3 mins heavyweight contest
DAVID PRICE (Liverpool) 18st 1lb 3oz v TOM LITTLE (Hatfield) 18st 6lbs 7oz
10 x 3 mins heavyweight contest
CARLOS TAKAM (France) 18st 2lbs 1oz v SENAD GASHI (Germany) 16st 4lbs 1oz
12 x 3 mins WBC Flyweight Championship
CRISTOFER ROSALES (Nicaragua) 7st 13lbs 8oz v CHARLIE EDWARDS (Croydon) 7st 13lbs 8oz
10 x 3 mins WBA International Light-Heavyweight Championship
JOSHUA BUATSI (Croydon) 12st 6lbs 5oz v RENOLD QUINLAN (Australia) 12st 3lbs 6oz
12 x 3 mins WBC Silver and WBO International Heavyweight Championships
DILLIAN WHYTE (Brixton) 17st 8lbs 8oz v DEREK CHISORA (Finchley) 17st 8lbs 3oz
