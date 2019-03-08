King of Herts show: Shaun Cooper beats Boy Jones Jr to WBO youth lightweight championship

Action from the fight between Boy Jones Jr and Shaun Cooper at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Shaun Cooper is the new WBO youth lightweight champion after a hard-fought majority decision win over Boy Jones Jr.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from the fight between Boy Jones Jr and Shaun Cooper at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO Action from the fight between Boy Jones Jr and Shaun Cooper at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

It had been an extremely close-run thing as proven by the judges' scorecards. Two gave him the win while the third scored the bout a draw.

Action from the fight between Boy Jones Jr and Shaun Cooper at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO Action from the fight between Boy Jones Jr and Shaun Cooper at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

And you couldn't argue with the draw either as both boxers gave everything they had.

Action from the fight between Boy Jones Jr and Shaun Cooper at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO Action from the fight between Boy Jones Jr and Shaun Cooper at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Jones Jr was certainly not disgraced and for a good few rounds he was getting the more shots to land.

Action from the fight between Boy Jones Jr and Shaun Cooper at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO Action from the fight between Boy Jones Jr and Shaun Cooper at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

However, it was the ones that Cooper was landing that were causing more damage and that was what tipped the decision his way.

Action from the fight between Boy Jones Jr and Shaun Cooper at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO Action from the fight between Boy Jones Jr and Shaun Cooper at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

A good run through the middle of the fight saw the West Midlands man on top and a ninth round flurry tipped it his way once and for all.

Action from the fight between Boy Jones Jr and Shaun Cooper at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO Action from the fight between Boy Jones Jr and Shaun Cooper at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

You may also want to watch:

The decision was met by a yelp by Cooper who charged around the ring before sinking to his knees.

Action from the fight between Boy Jones Jr and Shaun Cooper at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO Action from the fight between Boy Jones Jr and Shaun Cooper at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

It was the reaction of a man who himself wasn't 100 per cent sure he had won, proving beyond a shadow of a doubt of the closeness of the contest.

Action from the fight between Boy Jones Jr and Shaun Cooper at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO Action from the fight between Boy Jones Jr and Shaun Cooper at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO