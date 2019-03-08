Advanced search

King of Herts show: Shaun Cooper beats Boy Jones Jr to WBO youth lightweight championship

PUBLISHED: 19:32 18 May 2019

Action from the fight between Boy Jones Jr and Shaun Cooper at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Shaun Cooper is the new WBO youth lightweight champion after a hard-fought majority decision win over Boy Jones Jr.

It had been an extremely close-run thing as proven by the judges' scorecards. Two gave him the win while the third scored the bout a draw.

And you couldn't argue with the draw either as both boxers gave everything they had.

Jones Jr was certainly not disgraced and for a good few rounds he was getting the more shots to land.

However, it was the ones that Cooper was landing that were causing more damage and that was what tipped the decision his way.

A good run through the middle of the fight saw the West Midlands man on top and a ninth round flurry tipped it his way once and for all.

The decision was met by a yelp by Cooper who charged around the ring before sinking to his knees.

It was the reaction of a man who himself wasn't 100 per cent sure he had won, proving beyond a shadow of a doubt of the closeness of the contest.

