Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

King of Herts show: Brad Foster stops Ashley Lane in the final round to claim British and Commonwealth titles

PUBLISHED: 21:08 18 May 2019 | UPDATED: 21:46 18 May 2019

Action from the fight between Brad Foster and Ashley Lane at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Action from the fight between Brad Foster and Ashley Lane at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

An explosive final round saw Brad Foster add the Commonwealth super-bantamweight title to his British championship after a superb battle with Ashley Lane.

Action from the fight between Brad Foster and Ashley Lane at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOOAction from the fight between Brad Foster and Ashley Lane at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

The Litchfield man dominated the early stages and had the Bristol-based Lane on the floor in the first round.

Action from the fight between Brad Foster and Ashley Lane at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOOAction from the fight between Brad Foster and Ashley Lane at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

But he fought back and going into the last round had closed the gap considerably.

Action from the fight between Brad Foster and Ashley Lane at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOOAction from the fight between Brad Foster and Ashley Lane at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

However, he suffered a low blow and needed a minute of rest before continuing and then was caught with another big right hand from Foster shortly before the end.

Action from the fight between Brad Foster and Ashley Lane at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOOAction from the fight between Brad Foster and Ashley Lane at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

He answered the standing-eight count but the referee stepped in with just two seconds to go to call the fight off.

Action from the fight between Brad Foster and Ashley Lane at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOOAction from the fight between Brad Foster and Ashley Lane at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Foster's right hand was the difference for the most part.

Action from the fight between Brad Foster and Ashley Lane at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOOAction from the fight between Brad Foster and Ashley Lane at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Lightning quick and hard as granite, it kept him on top for five rounds until he seemed to tire slightly.

Action from the fight between Brad Foster and Ashley Lane at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOOAction from the fight between Brad Foster and Ashley Lane at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

You may also want to watch:

Lane jumped in and a flurry of punches in round eight had Foster pinned against the ropes.

Action from the fight between Brad Foster and Ashley Lane at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOOAction from the fight between Brad Foster and Ashley Lane at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

From there on Lane kept plugging away but after his spill in the first he was always up against it.

Action from the fight between Brad Foster and Ashley Lane at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOOAction from the fight between Brad Foster and Ashley Lane at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

He was the one who probably needed the big punch but instead it came against him.

Action from the fight between Brad Foster and Ashley Lane at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOOAction from the fight between Brad Foster and Ashley Lane at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Action from the fight between Brad Foster and Ashley Lane at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOOAction from the fight between Brad Foster and Ashley Lane at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Action from the fight between Brad Foster and Ashley Lane at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOOAction from the fight between Brad Foster and Ashley Lane at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Major Welwyn Garden City roads set for closures tomorrow

The roads are due to be closed between 9.30 and 4pm.

Car hits Welwyn Garden City house after colliding with ice cream van

Firemen were able to enjoy ice creams after the incident. Picture: BHC Road Police.

Swarm of bees take over Hatfield pavement

The Bee swarm on the overpass on the corner of Cooks Way in Hatfield. Picture: Simon Phoenix

Welwyn Garden City Debenhams building on the market ahead of store closure

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Alan Davies

Welwyn Garden City resident to host ‘smallest festival in the UK’ for charity

Georgia and her father Stephen collecting money for Teens Unite. Picture: supplied

Most Read

Major Welwyn Garden City roads set for closures tomorrow

The roads are due to be closed between 9.30 and 4pm.

Car hits Welwyn Garden City house after colliding with ice cream van

Firemen were able to enjoy ice creams after the incident. Picture: BHC Road Police.

Swarm of bees take over Hatfield pavement

The Bee swarm on the overpass on the corner of Cooks Way in Hatfield. Picture: Simon Phoenix

Welwyn Garden City Debenhams building on the market ahead of store closure

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Alan Davies

Welwyn Garden City resident to host ‘smallest festival in the UK’ for charity

Georgia and her father Stephen collecting money for Teens Unite. Picture: supplied

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

King of Herts show: Brad Foster stops Ashley Lane in the final round to claim British and Commonwealth titles

Action from the fight between Brad Foster and Ashley Lane at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

King of Herts show: Shaun Cooper beats Boy Jones Jr to WBO youth lightweight championship

Action from the fight between Boy Jones Jr and Shaun Cooper at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Places to rise at Codicote Church of England Primary School by 210

The Church of England School in Codicote, Hertfordshire. Picture: Google.

Billy Joe Saunders: I will beat Shefat Isufi and become a two-time world champion

Billy Joe Saunders and Shefat Isufi face off at Hitchin Town Hall ahead of their WBO World Title fight. Picture: DANNY LOO

Times and weights ahead of Billy Joe Saunders’ big Stevenage date

Billy Joe Saunders and Shefat Isufi face off at Hitchin Town Hall ahead of their WBO World Title fight. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists