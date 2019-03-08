King of Herts show: Brad Foster stops Ashley Lane in the final round to claim British and Commonwealth titles

Action from the fight between Brad Foster and Ashley Lane at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

An explosive final round saw Brad Foster add the Commonwealth super-bantamweight title to his British championship after a superb battle with Ashley Lane.

The Litchfield man dominated the early stages and had the Bristol-based Lane on the floor in the first round.

But he fought back and going into the last round had closed the gap considerably.

However, he suffered a low blow and needed a minute of rest before continuing and then was caught with another big right hand from Foster shortly before the end.

He answered the standing-eight count but the referee stepped in with just two seconds to go to call the fight off.

Foster's right hand was the difference for the most part.

Lightning quick and hard as granite, it kept him on top for five rounds until he seemed to tire slightly.

Lane jumped in and a flurry of punches in round eight had Foster pinned against the ropes.

From there on Lane kept plugging away but after his spill in the first he was always up against it.

He was the one who probably needed the big punch but instead it came against him.

