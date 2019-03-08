Billy Joe Saunders splits with Frank Warren as rumours of a multi-million pound transfer strengthen

Hatfield's Billy Joe Saunders has split from long-time manager Frank Warren - with a big-money move heavily touted.

The 29-year-old joined forces with the hall of fame promoter as soon as he turned professional following the 2008 Olympics.

And together the southpaw went on to win two world championship titles at two different weights.

However, stalled momentum following the forced relinquishment of his WBO middleweight crown and the failure to land his dreamed bouts against the likes of Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez have finally forced his hand.

In a statement released by Warren's Queensberry Promotions, Saunders said: "I just want to say a massive thank you to Frank for everything he has done for my career over the past decade.

"He signed me after the 2008 Olympics and was with me every step of the way as I won the British, Commonwealth and European titles before becoming a world champion in two divisions.

"It feels a little bittersweet and I'll always be appreciative for everything Frank has done for me. We'll stay close."

Warren meanwhile was equally sad at the decision.

He said: "I've really enjoyed working with Billy Joe through his whole professional career. I'm personally very fond of him and I wish him every success in the remainder of his career."

The statement went on to say: "Frank Warren and all the team at Queensberry Promotions have enjoyed a great personal relationship with Billy Joe over the years and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

"We are sure that he can continue to demonstrate his always unquestionable talent and we look forward to seeing him achieve the remaining goals he has left in his career."

Saunders did come close to a bout with GGG, even signing and returning a contract which unfortunately for him was not reciprocated by the Kazakh fighter who instead pursued a fight with Alvarez.

However, a career-best victory over David Lemiux on the Canadian's home soil elevated his stock on both sides of the Atlantic and rumours persist that he has been offered a eye-spinning multi-million pound deal elsewhere with those big fights lined up.

The decision on his future is expected shortly.