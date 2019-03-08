World champion Billy Joe Saunders signs for Matchroom Boxing after Frank Warren split

Billy Joe Saunders has signed a multi-million pound deal with Matchroom Boxing after his split from Frank Warren.

Action from the vacant WBO world super-middleweight championship fight between Billy Joe Saunders and Shefat Isufi at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO Action from the vacant WBO world super-middleweight championship fight between Billy Joe Saunders and Shefat Isufi at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

The WBO super-middleweight world champion, a title he won by beating Shefat Isufi at Stevenage Football Club in May, will have his next fight announced next week after joining forces with Eddie Hearn.

And the promoter has promised the Hatfield boxer will "shine on both sides of the Atlantic".

Saunders remains undefeated after 28 straight wins and is a two-time, two-weight world champion but he has been frustrated over the years with fights against the likes of Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez slipping out of his reach.

However, he fully believes the switch in promoters will finally put him into that elite group of middle and super-middleweight fighters.

"This move is going to benefit me massively," he said. "Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing can put me right out on the branch for those big fights.

"I'm on Golovkin and Canelo's turf. I've made this move to make them fights because I'm sick of hearing their excuses.

"Those fights make financial sense and they make sense because we're on the same network."

The 29-year-old says what weight he fights at can fluctuate, he will simply target the big fights in order to gain even more gold.

He said: "I'm a world Champion at super-middle so if anyone wants to come and try to win a belt then I've got one of the most recognised belts out there and I'm open to big offers.

"I'm going to bring a lot of excitement. I'm a good talker but I can also walk the walk. Matchroom are going to give me more publicity and more exposure for these big fights and that's what I need.

"Once people see me and they see what I'm about they'll want to see me in those big fights."

And if Eddie Hearn was trying to remain cool, calm and collected about the newest star in his stable, he was failing miserably as he welcomed Saunders "to the big league".

He said: "This is a huge signing for us and the perfect place for Billy to be. Everyone in boxing knows how good he is and now he is going to get the chance to prove it against the elite.

"When you look at the fighters we work with across our platforms, this was an obvious link up.

"Fighters need to be motivated with regular dates and solid deliverable plans. Now Billy finally has that you will see him shine on both sides of the Atlantic."