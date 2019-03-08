Advanced search

Billy Joe Saunders gets the job done on USA debut but admits he wasn't at his best

PUBLISHED: 16:22 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:23 11 November 2019

Billy Joe Saunders won by TKO against Marcelo Esteban Coceres. Picture: ED MULHOLLAND/MATCHROOM BOXING USA

Billy Joe Saunders won by TKO against Marcelo Esteban Coceres. Picture: ED MULHOLLAND/MATCHROOM BOXING USA

Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA

Billy Joe Saunders' admitted the manner of his debut victory in the USA won't have his big name rivals lining up to get in the ring with him.

Billy Joe Saunders won by TKO against Marcelo Esteban Coceres. Picture: ED MULHOLLAND/MATCHROOM BOXING USABilly Joe Saunders won by TKO against Marcelo Esteban Coceres. Picture: ED MULHOLLAND/MATCHROOM BOXING USA

The 30-year-old from Hatfield retained his WBO super-middleweight world title after a technical knock-out in the 11th round against Marcelo Esteban Coceres in Los Angeles.

Saunders' wanted to use the occasion to increase his stock in the US and bring the long hoped for big-money fights.

But the crowd waiting for KSI's rematch with Logan Paul were not impressed with the slow pace and the fight was greeted with silence and occasional booing.

Fortunately Saunders was able to drop his Argentinian opponent three times in the 11th to claim the win but he knows he needs to do much better.

Billy Joe Saunders won by TKO against Marcelo Esteban Coceres. Picture: ED MULHOLLAND/MATCHROOM BOXING USABilly Joe Saunders won by TKO against Marcelo Esteban Coceres. Picture: ED MULHOLLAND/MATCHROOM BOXING USA

He said: "There's no excuse, that performance was not worthy of Canelo or any of the other big names.

"I knew by round nine that I had to get him out of here. My timing wasn't right, my head wasn't right, nothing was right.

"I'm not one for excuses. I needed to let him gas out then attack.

"I've got the win and I've got to thank the American fans and I hope they tune in again because that wasn't the best of me."

Billy Joe Saunders won by TKO against Marcelo Esteban Coceres. Picture: ED MULHOLLAND/MATCHROOM BOXING USABilly Joe Saunders won by TKO against Marcelo Esteban Coceres. Picture: ED MULHOLLAND/MATCHROOM BOXING USA

WBO world middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade was clearly unimpressed, tweeting "Billy Joe Saunders looks great tonight", before adding three crying with laughter emojis.

Saunders has long hoped for Saul Canelo or Gennady Golovkin and said he will fight at either super-middleweight or middleweight.

Most Read

Cannabis seized in Welwyn Garden City drugs raid

Police carried out a drugs warrant at Homestead Court in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

WGC teens plan to ransack Howard Centre in raid

Young people had planned a raid on the Howard Centre via Snapchat, according to social media and shop staff. Picture: Supplied

Internet stars to switch on Welwyn Garden City’s Christmas lights

Christmas lights up in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Council.

Wards close to visitors at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital to help prevent spread of norovirus

Some wards at Stevenage's Lister Hospital have been closed to visitors to prevent spread of norovirus. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust.

Former soldier from Welwyn Garden City faces deportation

Trevor Rene, who is facing deportation, on Remembrance Sunday 2010. Picture: Supplied.

Most Read

Cannabis seized in Welwyn Garden City drugs raid

Police carried out a drugs warrant at Homestead Court in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

WGC teens plan to ransack Howard Centre in raid

Young people had planned a raid on the Howard Centre via Snapchat, according to social media and shop staff. Picture: Supplied

Internet stars to switch on Welwyn Garden City’s Christmas lights

Christmas lights up in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Council.

Wards close to visitors at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital to help prevent spread of norovirus

Some wards at Stevenage's Lister Hospital have been closed to visitors to prevent spread of norovirus. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust.

Former soldier from Welwyn Garden City faces deportation

Trevor Rene, who is facing deportation, on Remembrance Sunday 2010. Picture: Supplied.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Billy Joe Saunders gets the job done on USA debut but admits he wasn’t at his best

Billy Joe Saunders won by TKO against Marcelo Esteban Coceres. Picture: ED MULHOLLAND/MATCHROOM BOXING USA

Cannabis seized in Welwyn Garden City drugs raid

Police carried out a drugs warrant at Homestead Court in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Fantastic four for Welwyn Garden City as Kidlington are brushed aside

WGC V Kidlington - WGC celebrate Charlie Payne's goal against Kidlington. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Brexit Party will not contest Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere seats

Keith Adams, parliamentary candidate for Welwyn Hatfield, out campaigning on Saturday morning in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Keith Adams on Twitter.

Win number one this season for Welwyn comes against garden city rivals Letchworth

Welwyn V Letchworth - Phil Grehan in action for Welwyn. Picture: Karyn Haddon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists