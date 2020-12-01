Advanced search

Martin Murray says fight against Billy Joe Saunders will be his moment to win the world title

PUBLISHED: 11:55 02 December 2020

Martin Murray is ready for Saunders bout. Picture: ANTHONY DEVLIN/PA

Martin Murray is ready for Saunders bout. Picture: ANTHONY DEVLIN/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Martin Murray believes fighting in England will make it fifth time lucky when he faces Billy Joe Saunders for the WBO super-middleweight title.

All four previous world title challenges came on foreign soil with the St Helens fighter suffering debatable points defeats to Felix Sturm and Sergio Martinez as well as a split-decision loss to Arthur Abraham five years ago.

But now, even at the age of 38, he feels prepared.

He said: “I’m expecting a hard fight but I’m confident. Everything happens for a reason and all the little setbacks I’ve had in the past have been building to this.

“I’m ready for it and I really do feel like it’s my time.

“It’s win-win for me, there’s no pressure. Everybody’s written me off but I know I rise to the big occasion.

“I’ve never dwelled on it but in hindsight I was set up to fail. The only fair [defeat] was Gennady Golovkin.

“I train a lot smarter now, I’m more relaxed about the whole situation. I’ve been there and done it.”

