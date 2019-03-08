Advanced search

Billy Joe Saunders taking a professional approach to the 'very dangerous' Shefat Isufi

PUBLISHED: 18:34 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 19:09 01 May 2019

Boxing promoter Frank Warren and Billy Joe Saunders announce his next fight against Shefat Isufi at the Lamex stadium, home of Stevenage FC. Picture: DANNY LOO

Boxing promoter Frank Warren and Billy Joe Saunders announce his next fight against Shefat Isufi at the Lamex stadium, home of Stevenage FC. Picture: DANNY LOO

Billy Joe Saunders is determined to complete the job against Shefat Isufi in a professional manner before turning his attentions.

Boxing promoter Frank Warren and Billy Joe Saunders announce his next fight against Shefat Isufi at the Lamex stadium, home of Stevenage FC. Picture: DANNY LOO

The former WBO middleweight world champion will face the Germany-based Albanian at Stevenage Football Club's Lamex Stadium in what will be the Hatfield fighter's first bout in the heavier super-middleweight division.

The fight is for the interim WBO title although promoter Frank Warren has hopes the full world title will be on the line if champion Gilberto Ramirez relinquishing it to go to light-heavyweight as is currently thought.

But before all that Saunders knows he has to treat Isufi as a very real threat.

The 29-year-old said: “It's one of them where people don't expect too much but Isufi can be very dangerous.

Boxing promoter Frank Warren, trainer Ben Davison and Billy Joe Saunders announce his next fight against Shefat Isufi at the Lamex stadium, home of Stevenage FC. Picture: DANNY LOO

“He has come from nothing and got his big chance. You don't get ranked number one in the world for nothing, especially with who he is with promotion wise.

“He has boxed his way into that position. I have to take him seriously and deal with him appropriately.”

Saunders, who has settled well with new trainer Ben Davison after leaving Dominic Ingle, has been living at a hotel on the outskirts of Manchester for seven weeks and training at Ricky Hatton's gym.

Boxing promoter Frank Warren and Billy Joe Saunders announce his next fight against Shefat Isufi at the Lamex stadium, home of Stevenage FC. Picture: DANNY LOO

“I love it at Hatton's gym with Ben and I am just enjoying it again,” added Saunders.

“I have to be happy at what I am doing and I will get the best out of myself. If it's not like that it can become a slog.

“There is no secret that 2018 was a terrible year with terrible memories. Everything got to me a little bit.

“I just needed a complete change. It was the same when I was with Jimmy Tibbs.

“I just needed a change then because my head was going stale. Sometimes when your head goes stale you need that bit of change as a fighter and that is what I needed to get that spark.

“I have to stay ready. Because of my slick and fast style, you don't get to keep that forever so I want to show it while I've got it and beat whoever they put in front of me.”

Tickets for a huge night in Hertfordshire boxing can be purchased at http://www.borotickets.co.uk

