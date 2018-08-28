Billy Joe Saunders returns to the ring as part of the Warrington v Frampton card

Billy Joe Saunders

Billy Joe Saunders will make his return to the ring as part of the undercard to Josh Warrington’s IBF title defence against Carl Frampton.

The Hatfield fighter will square off against the experienced Hungarian Zoltan Sera on Saturday in Manchester, his first match since relinquishing his WBO world middleweight crown in October.

That was after the Massachusetts Commission refused to issue him a licence for his mandatory defence against Demetrius Andrade in Boston.

It has been a tough year for the 28-year-old who saw two scheduled defences against Martin Murray scrapped due to injuries.

Sera, 33, has fought at light heavyweight in his last two fights and has picked up 32 wins in his 50 fights.

However, Saunders will be looking to banish any ring rust and breeze past the Budapest native as he targets a return to the world title scene in 2019.