Billy Joe Saunders: I will beat Shefat Isufi and become a two-time world champion

Billy Joe Saunders and Shefat Isufi face off at Hitchin Town Hall ahead of their WBO World Title fight. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Bill Joe Saunders has vowed to become a two-time world champion and banish the memories of "a terrible 2018".

The Hatfield fighter faces Shefat Isufi at Stevenage Football Club's Lamex Satdium with the vacant WBO super-middleweight belt on the line.

And the former WBO middleweight champion who had to relinquish his belt last year, believes the public still haven't seen the best of.

He said: "This has been a long time coming. I had a terrible 2018 and feel my title was robbed from me. I jumped at this fight when it was offered and I will become a two-weight world champion.

"I'm not looking past Isufi but I am looking for the big names. I am 29, I know I have got it inside me and nobody has seen my best.

"With the backing of BT Sport we can make the big fights. It is all fine saying I look good hitting the pads but I have to be on my game and send a message to the other super-middleweights.

"If I do bring it, I should box his head off. Whatever he brings I will fetch ten-fold more."

And according to promoter Frank Warren, the problems for Saunders may come after the Hertfordshire showdown.

He said: "Bill should be in a position to have big fights and he will get them. It is a shame that fighters avoid him.

"We twice signed to fight Golovkin and I know Canelo's connections don't want to know.

"I had a chat with Joe Gallagher a couple weeks ago about Callum Smith and he said 'in a couple of fights time' but Callum will be light-heavyweight by then.

"Chris Eubank Jr has shown no interest in avenging his loss to Bill."

The man standing in Saunders' way though says he has enough in him to cause a shock and says he is driven by emotions to win the title.

Isufi: "I am doing this for me but to become Albania's first world boxing champion is big for them and also Germany as I box under their flag.

"Billy Joe will be trying everything to win and so will I.

"If Billy Joe did win I will congratulate him but it will be the other way around.

"He is quick, fast and a hard puncher. I can also punch and one punch could make the difference.

"My father died when I was young and he is always in my mind. When I win I will go to his grave and thank him."