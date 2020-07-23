Billy Joe Saunders hit with fine for ‘idiotic’ domestic violence comments

Billy Joe Saunders has been fined by the British Boxing Board of Control. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

World boxing champion Billy Joe Saunders has been fined after appearing to encourage domestic violence.

The WBO super-middleweight title holder appeared in a video on social media in March hitting a punch bag to demonstrate how men could hit their female partners if they argue during the coronavirus lockdown.

He later admitted he had made “a silly mistake”, announcing he would pay £25,000 to a domestic violence charity, although his promoter Eddie Hearn was more vocal in his condemnation, describing it as “idiotic” and “unacceptable”.

The Hatfield fighter was also heavily criticised by domestic abuse charities, with Sandra Horley, chief executive of national domestic abuse charity Refuge, calling Saunders’ conduct at the time “as dangerous as it is shocking”.

And it is to the charities that he will pay his £15,000 fine after being found guilty of misconduct by the British Boxing Board of Control.

They also suspended his licence but the 30-year-old is now free to fight again.

He had been close to arranging a fight with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in Las Vegas as COVID-19 broke out but it now appears as if he has fallen behind Callum Smith in the pecking order for that date.